Employee health and wellbeing consultancy taken over by health insurer

Liverpool based health insurer, Medicash, has announced the acquisition of [email protected]

The deal, which completed on 22 March 2019, supports Medicash's strategy to develop their health and wellbeing offering.

[email protected] was established over 25 years ago as a consultancy, aiming to help firms improve the health, safety and wellbeing of their employees. Their services include health and safety assessments, policy reviews, wellbeing audits, mental health awareness training, health checks, as well as first aid and defibrillator training.

Sue Weir, chief executive of Medicash and [email protected], said: "[email protected] is a well-established and highly regarded consultancy with an excellent reputation for its Workplace Wellbeing Charter. This merger presents significant advantages and opportunities for both firms, our people and our clients."

"With a new board and new executive team, we look forward to exploring the opportunities that these organisations can offer and bringing new products and services to the market in the near future."

[email protected] and the Workplace Wellbeing Charter will continue to operate under their existing brands.