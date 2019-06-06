Legal & General Group Protection partners with Physio Med

Supporting employees unable to work due to musculoskeletal conditions

Legal & General has today announced its partnership with occupational physiotherapy provider, Physio Med, to provide support for employees who are unable to work long-term due to musculoskeletal conditions.

Physio Med will play a role in supporting L&G's group income protection early intervention and rehabilitation services.

Physio Med has a national network of 780 physiotherapy clinics and over 2,500 physiotherapists, and they claim that 98% of the UK population can access a practice within 30 minutes of travel.

Employees experiencing musculoskeletal problems as a result of work, domestic issues, sporting injuries or accidents can use the service and will be seen within five days of referral, said L&G.

Last year, the insurer helped 631 employees back to work within the deferred period, and a further 269 outside of this period, with the support of the early intervention service.

Rehabilitation

Vanessa Sallows, benefits & governance director, Legal & General, said: "At Legal & General Group Protection we take great pride in our commitment to supporting workplace wellbeing through speedy diagnosis and treatment. Each year, over six million working days are lost due to musculoskeletal issues, and we want to reduce these figures."

"By focusing on rehabilitation, early intervention and high-quality treatment, we can make a tangible difference in helping people return to work where appropriate, benefiting both employer and employee."

"We understand the detrimental challenges that can arise from time off work for both businesses and individuals, which is why we continue to partner with market leaders, contributing to healthy and productive workforces."