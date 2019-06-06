Health Shield announces 2018 annual results

8% rise in premium income during 18th year of consecutive growth

Health cashplan provider Health Shield received £41.3m worth of revenue, up 8% from £38.1m in 2017, with 115,000 members joining during the year (an 11% increase).

According to the friendly society, 94.9% of claims submitted were paid, with 79.3% of annual contributions paid back to members in benefits.

There was a 4% increase in number of claims paid to 620,000 - during 2018 - and more than £30m worth of claims were paid - an increase of over £1m year-on-year

Health Shield has also reported that 99.9% of claims paid within two working days and more than 500,000 claims were for dental, physiotherapy and optical benefits in 2018.

Nearly £8m was paid to members to help with the costs of optical care.

The company also witnessed 14% increase in employees from 154 to 175 last year.

'Extremely competitive'

Commenting on the results, Health Shield chief executive Courtney Marsh said: "We are very pleased with this set of results. The cash plan market remained extremely competitive in 2018 with significant ongoing price pressure, impacted further by the IPT rise in 2017. Despite the challenging economic climate, it is encouraging to see that employers are still prioritising and investing in employee wellbeing."

"Over recent years, we've been diversifying our product offerings into the wider health and wellbeing market alongside digitising our systems and processes. These changes will be consolidated into an entirely new and innovative proposition for the corporate wellbeing market later this year, leading the business - and the health cash plan market - into a new era and enabling us to continue our impressive recent growth record into the future."