Amid concerns of poor conduct, misleading sales tactics and consumer detriment

The Treasury recently announced proposals to regulate pre-paid funeral plan providers under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), amid evidence of poor conduct, misleading sales tactics and consumer detriment.

The funeral plan market has seen impressive growth in recent years, with sales increasing 200% between 2006 and 2018. However, a recent call for evidence raised concerns around the treatment of customers, with providers employing high pressure and misleading tactics with the aim of persuading potentially vulnerable customers to buy the funeral plans.

The proposals detail that all providers will be under compulsory regulation. Any firm found to be violating those regulations could be fined, face criminal charges or have its authorisation removed, all with the ultimate aim of ensuring that customers are treated fairly. As part of the plans, consumers will also have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service, further increasing their protection.

Royal London's funeral expert, Louise Eaton-Terry, welcomes the announcement: "With the cost of funerals rising above inflation, a funeral plan allows consumers to secure their funeral in advance and protect against future price increases."

"The services covered by funeral plans vary among providers, which isn't always clear. Many consumers are unaware that their plan might not cover the full cost of the funeral, which can result in grieving loved ones being left with unexpected extra charges. The Treasury's proposal to regulate pre-paid funeral plans is welcome news and will offer consumers greater protection."

Suzanne Grahame, chief executive at Golden Charter, added: "HM Treasury's decision for the FCA to regulate pre-paid funeral plans is a positive step forward for funeral directors, financial intermediaries and customers, and we welcome it."

"This is an announcement we have been requesting and preparing for since the start of last year. Golden Charter has been leading the way in ensuring that our funeral plans can only be purchased through highly trained subject matter experts, with our approach to third party sellers requiring them to be FCA regulated or members of a recognised professional body."

"This announcement is an important step forward. Regulation will improve the quality of the sales experience for customers and offer greater protection. It will increase security for individuals while simultaneously enhancing the reputation of the industry and that can only be a good thing."