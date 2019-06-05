Canada Life to pay GBST £27m for back office 'transformation'

Canada Life UK is set to undertake major changes to its back office systems, a transformation that will be powered by GBST technology

The life company has sealed a 10-year, £27m deal with the Australian technology provider for it to deliver a "major back office transformation programme". Canada Life will use GBST's Composer technology to replace its current administration systems.

The firm said it wanted to create a "market-leading" retirement-led platform to support IFAs and clients as they transition from accumulation to retirement.

GBST provides services through its Composer technology to a number of adviser platforms, including Alliance Trust Savings, AJ Bell and Novia, as well as to the Aegon Retirement Choices platform and The Aegon Platform (formerly Cofunds). It also provides technology to the likes of Vitality, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

The fintech provider has more than £120bn assets on its wealth administration software, with pension wrappers accounting for two-thirds (65%) of the money it administrates. This, according to GBST, evidences the strength of its "at retirement technology".

Canada Life COO Craig Fazzini-Jones said: "Having worked with GBST for a number of years, we are impressed with both the functionality of its Composer platform and the dedication of its people to support our ambition to create the UK's market leading retirement led platform supporting IFAs and their clients as they transition from the savings phase into retirement."

GBST chief executive officer and managing director Rob DeDominicis added: "The Canada Life contract is a testament to the progress being made on GBST's software and the E-VOLVE programme. The new product capability we are developing for annuities and bonds will significantly increase our market opportunities, which in turn will deliver new sales avenues. The E-VOLVE programme is on a strong delivery cadence, reflecting the low risk approach to delivery for GBST's clients."