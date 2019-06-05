COVER launches Women in Protection Awards 2019!

Who are the female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual market?

The COVER Women in Protection Awards, launched in association with the Women in Protection Network, is our chance to celebrate the leading ladies within the life, protection and health insurance industry.

Who are the female role models, mentors and diversity champions for the group and individual market? Which female advisers, underwriters, claims managers and proposition developers are setting fine examples for others to follow within their roles? How are individuals bending over backwards to level the playing fields for women in the financial and health protection sector?

This industry is still largely male-dominated, while women are scarily under protected financially in society today, however industry bodies, firms and individual leaders are working tirelessly to address this imbalance. These awards are our opportunity to bring attention to those who are really changing the game; those driving diversity from inside the industry and doing their bit to improve access to insurance for women and their families across the marketplace.

Nominations are now open until Friday 12 July; entries can be made here. Finalists will be announced after the nomination deadline, and all finalists will be asked to complete a submission which will be judged.

The winners will be announced at the HAC on Tuesday 12 November.

For more information about the event and how to get involved visit the COVER Women In Protection site here.