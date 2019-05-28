Red tape could see UK adviser numbers down 7% by 2022

The number of IFAs and wealth managers across the UK could shrink 7% by 2022, according to research by Succession Wealth

Survey finds half of IFAs and wealth managers suggesting regulation is 'very important' factor for financial services businesses wanting to sell

The number of IFAs and wealth managers across the UK could shrink 7% by 2022, according to research by Succession Wealth, as an increasingly stringent regulatory environment leads many to look to sell their businesses.

Half (51%) of the IFAs and wealth managers surveyed by the wealth management firm said this was a ‘very important' factor for financial services businesses wanting to sell.

This was followed by 36% who said the same about the growing pressure on costs, while 34% cited the increasing investment now needed to operate in such a heavily regulated infrastructure as a key reason for businesses wanting to sell.

At the same time, Succession Wealth predicted "a significant increase" in the numbers of consumers who may wish to make use of wealth management services. Drawing on industry research by Knight Frank, it estimated an average of 80 new millionaires would be created every day in the UK over the next five years - a total of 146,000.

The research was conducted in March and April by research company PollRight as part of Succession Wealth's celebration of its 10th Anniversary and as it looks to complete its re-branding project. According to the group, the rebranding of its business in line with its change of name in January, will be completed this summer.

Succession Wealth group communications director Mark Stokes said: "We have invested heavily in our brand and this has involved extensive change to all aspects of our internal and client-facing communications. It has been an extensive process and an essential part of our future strategy as a growing and sustainable business.

"We are in a very strong position to build on our growth and capitalise on the opportunities that lie ahead in what is becoming an increasingly rigorously regulated market."

‘More enquiries'

He added: "We recognise that operating in the wealth management sector is tougher than ever before. Our identity more clearly reflects our client values and strength as an extremely compelling wealth management business. As a result, we are seeing more enquiries both from potential clients and from companies looking to sell to us in order to take advantage of our proposition and our economies of scale."