The Insurance Surgery offers customers the opportunity to choose the gender of their advisor

Putting those clients with pre-existing medical conditions at ease

The Insurance Surgery, a specialist protection broker based in Cheshire, has recently announced the launch of a new initiative, Preferred Advisor Gender Choice, designed to make difficult health conversations easier. Their customers are now given the opportunity to choose the gender of their financial advisor, should they wish to.

Head of sales and operations, Eli Lycett, said: "More people than ever are finding themselves living with medical conditions that subsequently effect their ability to obtain protection, and it is our goal at The Insurance Surgery to address that."

"It is not uncommon to be given the choice of a male or female GP at a clinic, which provides comfort in the situation where a particularly sensitive condition is to be discussed. Therefore, why should we be any different? Giving the customer the ability to choose the gender of their adviser, prior to those more detailed conversations, will serve to ensure all customers have the confidence to proceed, no matter the sensitivity of their condition."

Early industry feedback has been positive, with Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter commenting: "It's no surprise that few people want to talk about illness and death, so initiating a conversation with a client that requires them to reveal personal medical information and confront potential negative life events, can be extremely tricky. However, these conversations are essential, so it's great to see The Insurance Surgery giving clients choice and taking positive steps towards putting clients at ease, ultimately allowing them the best chance of accessing protection for themselves and their family."