New retirement package for financial advisers

Ensuring clients continue to be looked after and advisers receive a steady income stream

The Right Mortgage and Protection Network have recently launched a retirement package aimed at all financial advisers, which promises to provide continuity to clients and an income stream to advisers.

The Heath Report Three, released earlier this year, surveyed 249 adviser firms on the current availability and future of professional advice in the UK. The report found that 16% of advisers plan to leave the industry through retirement in the next five years. However, retiring is not as easy for financial advisers who own their business. If there is no clear succession plan or no family member ready to take on the business, simply retiring is not an option.

Protecting clients, their families and assets, is at the heart of what financial advisers do. Throughout the years, advisers have had successful careers building up a loyal client base and serving their clients' protection needs. The new retirement package from The Right Mortgage and Protection Network is there to ensure that this client base continues to get the advice they need, even after their adviser has retired.

The package, which is available to all advisers, regardless of whether they are members of the network, allows them to pass on their client book to the network on retirement. After this point the adviser will receive 75% of commission for existing business and 50% for new business. The network also provides the option of 'phasing' into retirement by product.