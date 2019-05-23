Broadstone acquires leading supplier of specialist IPMI and employee benefits

Announcing the acquisition of 3HR Benefits Consultancy

Broadstone has announced the acquisition of 3HR Benefits Consultancy. This move represents Broadstone's third acquisition in as many months, following the recently announced purchases of Liverpool-based CS Financial Solutions and Thomson Dickson Consulting located in Glasgow.

Founded in 2008, London-based 3HR Benefits Consultancy is a subsidiary of 3HR plc and provides specialist employee benefits and international private medical insurance (IPMI) support and services to more than 200 Japanese, Korean and Chinese blue chip companies in respect of their UK and European expatriate employees.

Commenting on this latest acquisition, Broadstone group CEO, Grant Stobart, said: "As part of our strategy to grow all areas of our business we must identify and then capitalise on emerging trends and opportunities. This is another outstanding acquisition for Broadstone and adds further scale in a buoyant sector. Acquiring this niche business with its quality client base and experienced staff will provide clients with access to Broadstone's wider service offering. 2019 continues to be a year of targeted but vigorous expansion for Broadstone."

Terence Bennett, CEO at 3HR plc, said: "Over the past few months we have been actively seeking ways of further developing our benefits consultancy and expatriate medical insurance business and have now found the ideal partner in Broadstone. This deal is an important step in the evolution of our business and will ensure that we can continue to further strengthen the service we offer our clients and the personal and professional development of all of our staff."