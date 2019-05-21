Private healthcare prices becoming more transparent but further progress needed, warns PHIN

New data allows patients to compare medical fees before seeking treatment

New information published earlier this month by the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), an independent not-for-profit organisation, will help patients to compare medical fees before seeking treatment, including regional differences in price. However, PHIN warns that medical fees are just one part of the total price of private healthcare, and that there's still work to do to bring full transparency to fees and charges for patients.

Approximately one in four private healthcare procedures in the UK are people paying for their own treatment (‘self-pay'), which is around 200,000 procedures per year. The other 75 per cent are covered by private medical insurance.

Consultants had to disclose their fees for self-pay patients after a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation found that the lack of transparency was unfair to consumers. PHIN was appointed by CMA to collect fee data from consultants and began publishing that information online at the end of April 2019.

PHIN's data confirms that for initial and follow-up consultations, and many procedures there is a premium to pay for treatment in London. Whereas cataract surgery, the most common private procedure in the UK, is most expensive in the South West, according to the data submitted to PHIN.

While progress is being made on clearer fees, and many providers now offer all-inclusive ‘package prices' that bundle fees together, PHIN says more needs to be done for consumers.

Matt James, chief executive of PHIN, said: "It has been very difficult for patients to find reliable information to compare fees before seeking treatment. We were asked to fix part of that problem by publishing medical fees, and we've taken an important step in publishing this information. Patients can now find the typical fees for more than 4,500 consultants, and it's great that so many consultants are playing their part in improving price transparency."

"However, the private healthcare sector must do more to ensure that terms, conditions and price are constructed with the patient in mind. This is understandably very complex, and will take time to work through, but is the right thing to do for patients."