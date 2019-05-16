COVER Webinar: How to implement long-term wellness strategies
‘Don’t just tick the box: be mindful’
Our panel discussion about taking responsibility for mental health is now available on the archive
To coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week (on Thursday 16 May), we hosted a live debate investigating what insurance providers, employee benefit consultants and third party services are doing to help keep employees happy and healthy in the workplace.
In the webinar we also hear from mental health expert, Matt Janes, who tells us all about the science behind stress and the biological connections between body and mind.
Drawing upon Simplyhealth's sticky note feedback from the COVER Mental Health Forum in March, during the discussion we explore how organisations can avoid box-ticking when it comes to wellness strategies; the importance of embedding cultural change deep within the DNA of companies and increasing employee assistance programme (EAPs) utilisation with the correct positioning of internal communications.
Matt Janes also gives us some fascinating insight into how we can all be a bit more mindful about nutrition and lifestyle, and how we can reduce stress, anxiety and depression by finding the right autonomic balance within ourselves.
A key takeaway from the discussion is the need for employers to look at wellness holistically within workplaces, while Matt's science is a reminder that we are only at the beginning of our journey as an industry, when it comes to understanding mind, body and overall wellbeing.
