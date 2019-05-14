Revealed (4): Final shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July

All the winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner, the Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

Our final eight shortlists comprise all those left in the running to win the regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will also be chosen.

Financial Adviser of the Year - London

Amina Kamal St. James's Place Wealth Management Anna Sofat Addidi Wealth Hayley North Rose & North Henrietta Oxlade Radcliffe & Newlands Kerry Nelson Nexus IFA Lyn Tomlinson Cazenove Capital

Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia

Aleksandra Lasek Bastylia FS Hannah Edwards BRI Wealth Management Holly Heald Just Financial Planning Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management Phillipa Gee Philippa Gee Wealth Management Stephanie McDonald HarperLees

Financial Adviser of the Year - North East

Nicola Parker Wesleyan Assurance Society Katie Machin Walker Crips Wealth Management Kirstie McKeown Rathbone IM Financial Planning Louisa France Tilney Natalie Wright Mazars Sheena Doherty Sovereign Wealth

Financial Adviser of the Year - North West

Carla Brown Oakmere Wealth Management Racheal Bell Rachael Bell Wealth Management Sarah Hogan KBA FS Sarah Wilson-Trainor LIFT-Financial Sophie Thornhill CHN Financial Consultancy Vanessa Townshend Springfield Financial Services

Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland & NI

Catriona Smith Chase de Vere Jayne Gibson Insight.Out Financial Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers Lynn Healy Ascot Lloyd Oonagh Morrison Wesleyan Financial Services Penny Wotherspoon PW & Partners Wendy Baillie Wesleyan Assurance Society

Financial Adviser of the Year - South East

Brenda Santimano HFL Advisory Services Catherine Morgan The Money Panel Helen Hunter Chase de Vere Lisa Ollerton ViiSana Rebecca Robertson Evolution Financial Planning Sonia Wheeler Essential Wealth Management Stefani Williams Holden & Partners Victoria Ward Square One Wealth Management

Financial Adviser of the Year - South West

Jane Lander-Taylor Continuum (Financial Services) Jessamy Walker Lifestyle Financial Planner Kathryn Gannon Kathryn Gannon Louise Oliver Piercefield Oliver Michelle Lambell ChrisBibbIFA Naomi Keith The Aspire Partnership

Financial Adviser of the Year - Wales

Catharine Bennett Wesleyan Financial Services Danni Watts-Jones DWJ Wealth Management Della Tew Kymin Financial Services Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers Robyn Aubrey Niche IFA



Many congratulations to everyone who has made this year's shortlists - and the very best of luck from all of us at Professional Adviser, Cover and Retirement Planner.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here