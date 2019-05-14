COVER

Revealed (4): Final shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

Financial Adviser of the Year regional categories

WIFA 2019
All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July
All the winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Plannerthe Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

Our final eight shortlists comprise all those left in the running to win the regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will also be chosen.

Financial Adviser of the Year - London

Amina Kamal  St. James's Place Wealth Management
Anna Sofat  Addidi Wealth
Hayley North  Rose & North
Henrietta Oxlade  Radcliffe & Newlands
Kerry Nelson  Nexus IFA
Lyn Tomlinson  Cazenove Capital

Financial Adviser of the Year - Midlands & East Anglia

Aleksandra Lasek Bastylia FS
Hannah Edwards  BRI Wealth Management
Holly Heald Just Financial Planning
Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management
Phillipa Gee Philippa Gee Wealth Management
Stephanie McDonald HarperLees

Financial Adviser of the Year - North East

Nicola Parker Wesleyan Assurance Society
Katie Machin Walker Crips Wealth Management
Kirstie McKeown Rathbone IM Financial Planning
Louisa France Tilney
Natalie Wright Mazars
Sheena Doherty Sovereign Wealth

Financial Adviser of the Year - North West

Carla Brown  Oakmere Wealth Management
Racheal Bell Rachael Bell Wealth Management
Sarah Hogan KBA FS
Sarah Wilson-Trainor LIFT-Financial
Sophie Thornhill  CHN Financial Consultancy
Vanessa Townshend Springfield Financial Services

Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland & NI

Catriona Smith Chase de Vere
Jayne Gibson Insight.Out Financial
Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers
Lynn Healy Ascot Lloyd
Oonagh Morrison Wesleyan Financial Services
Penny Wotherspoon PW & Partners
Wendy Baillie Wesleyan Assurance Society

Financial Adviser of the Year - South East

Brenda Santimano HFL Advisory Services
Catherine Morgan The Money Panel 
Helen Hunter Chase de Vere
Lisa Ollerton ViiSana
Rebecca Robertson Evolution Financial Planning
Sonia Wheeler Essential Wealth Management 
Stefani Williams Holden & Partners
Victoria Ward Square One Wealth Management

Financial Adviser of the Year - South West

Jane Lander-Taylor Continuum (Financial Services)
Jessamy Walker Lifestyle Financial Planner
Kathryn Gannon Kathryn Gannon
Louise Oliver Piercefield Oliver
Michelle Lambell ChrisBibbIFA
Naomi Keith The Aspire Partnership

Financial Adviser of the Year - Wales

Catharine Bennett Wesleyan Financial Services
Danni Watts-Jones DWJ Wealth Management
Della Tew Kymin Financial Services
Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers
Robyn Aubrey Niche IFA


Many congratulations to everyone who has made this year's shortlists - and the very best of luck from all of us at Professional AdviserCover and Retirement Planner.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here

