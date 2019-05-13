Revealed (3): More shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner, the Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

After seven categories each yesterday and the day before, here are the shortlists for Mentor of the Year, Most Inspiring Returner, Rising Star, Role Model of the Year, Social Media Influencer of the Year and Team Leader of the Year.

Mentor of the Year

Amanda Cassidy Intrinsic Financial Services Augusta Onyiuke-Eluma Foster Denovo Fiona White Miskimmim Wealth Keri Carter Broadway Financial Planning Lorna Mills Openwork Lorraine Olley Mazars Financial Planning Lucy White GrowthInvest Natalie Bell The Verve Group

Most Inspiring Returner

Cera Taylor 1825 Jill Hamilton SimplyBiz Lena Tsymbaluk Morningstar UK Lizzy Buss State Street Louise Robertson Arlene Addison's Practice Rebecca Dorrian Chase de Vere

Rising Star

Chloe Moran 1825 Financial Planning Claudia Liberatoscioli Clickery Financial Jessica McGuigan Critchleys Financial Planning Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management Laura Suter AJ Bell L'toni Helena Roberts RPG Wealth Management Nehal Desai Rathbone Brothers Rachael Wilson Para-Sols Viriginia Gamble Mattioli Woods

Role Model of the Year

Catherine Morgan The Money Panel Cathi Harrison Para-Sols Jackie Uhi HSBC UK Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services Marian Evans Elevate B C Miranda Ademaj Skënderbeg Investment Management Rebecca Robertson Evolution Financial Planning Rose St Louis Zurich Sarah Lord Mazars Wendy Flemming Ditch Debt with Dignity & Financial WorX

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Catherine Morgan The Money Panel Jessica McGuigan Critchleys Financial Planning Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services Lisa Conway-Hughes Westminster Wealth Mimi Celest Taylor Morningstar UK Stephanie Hydon iPipeline

Team Leader of the Year

Amanda Kerr Scottish Widows Hayley North Rose & North Jo Campbell Para-Sols Karen Woodgate Wesleyan Assurance Leanda Cardall St. James's Place Wealth Management Melanie Erbe Wesleyan Financial Services Sarah Hogan KBA FS Sharon Sutton Thornton Chartered Financial Planners Stella Smith Pantheras House

On Monday we will reveal the identities of all those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here