Revealed (3): More shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

Rising Star, Mentor of the Year and more

WIFA 2019
All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July
All winners will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Plannerthe Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

After seven categories each yesterday and the day before, here are the shortlists for Mentor of the Year, Most Inspiring Returner, Rising Star, Role Model of the Year, Social Media Influencer of the Year and Team Leader of the Year.

Mentor of the Year

Amanda Cassidy Intrinsic Financial Services
Augusta Onyiuke-Eluma Foster Denovo
Fiona White Miskimmim Wealth
Keri Carter Broadway Financial Planning
Lorna Mills Openwork
Lorraine Olley Mazars Financial Planning
Lucy White GrowthInvest
Natalie Bell The Verve Group

Most Inspiring Returner

Cera Taylor 1825
Jill Hamilton SimplyBiz 
Lena Tsymbaluk Morningstar UK 
Lizzy Buss State Street 
Louise Robertson Arlene Addison's Practice
Rebecca Dorrian  Chase de Vere

Rising Star

Chloe Moran 1825 Financial Planning
Claudia Liberatoscioli Clickery Financial
Jessica McGuigan Critchleys Financial Planning
Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management
Laura Suter AJ Bell
L'toni Helena Roberts RPG Wealth Management
Nehal Desai Rathbone Brothers
Rachael Wilson Para-Sols
Viriginia Gamble Mattioli Woods

Role Model of the Year

Catherine Morgan The Money Panel
Cathi Harrison Para-Sols
Jackie Uhi HSBC UK
Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services
Marian Evans Elevate B C
Miranda Ademaj Skënderbeg Investment Management
Rebecca Robertson Evolution Financial Planning
Rose St Louis Zurich
Sarah Lord Mazars
Wendy Flemming Ditch Debt with Dignity & Financial WorX

Social Media Influencer of the Year

Catherine Morgan The Money Panel
Jessica McGuigan Critchleys Financial Planning
Kathryn Knowles Cura Financial Services
Lisa Conway-Hughes Westminster Wealth
Mimi Celest Taylor Morningstar UK
Stephanie Hydon iPipeline

Team Leader of the Year

Amanda Kerr Scottish Widows
Hayley North Rose & North
Jo Campbell Para-Sols
Karen Woodgate Wesleyan Assurance
Leanda Cardall St. James's Place Wealth Management
Melanie Erbe Wesleyan Financial Services
Sarah Hogan KBA FS
Sharon Sutton Thornton Chartered Financial Planners
Stella Smith Pantheras House

 

On Monday we will reveal the identities of all those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here

