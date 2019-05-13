COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!

Prizes announced including for Underwriting, Customer Service 'Above & Beyond' and Protection Leader

On Friday, at London's Jumeirah Carlton Tower, we celebrated the best examples of excellent customer service delivered by life, protection and private medical insurance (PMI) providers and third party services.

Offering us a chance to decorate the all-too-often overlooked heroes of our industry, to name just a few, awards were given for claims handling, underwriting, intermediary support - both team and individuals - and Young Insurance Person of the Year.

For consistently going the extra mile to help policyholders, The Exeter won our highly coveted Customer Service ‘Above & Beyond' prize, plus it picked up Best Private Medical Insurance and two Highly Commended certificates (Best Underwriting and Best Claims Team)

VitalityHealth scored both Health & Wellness Offering trophies (group and individual), RedArc also enjoyed double success and Best Marketing was stolen by British Friendly for its excellent use of case studies.

There was a standing ovation for Steve Casey of Square Health, who took the title of Best Protection Leader, after recovering from a stroke and bravely sharing his story to help improve claims handling standards following his own experience.

The full list of winners can be found below...

Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)

RedArc

Best Business Development Team

Legal & General

Best Claims Management Team/Claims Team

Aegon

Highly Commended: The Exeter

Best Health & Wellness (Group)

VitalityHealth

Highly Commended: Health Shield

Best Health & Wellness (Individual)

VitalityHealth

Best Intermediary Support (Individual)

Suzanne Burt, Aviva

Best Intermediary Support (Team)

AIG Life

Highly Commended: Scottish Widows

Best Mental Health (Group)

RedArc

Best Mental Health (Individual)

Square Health

Best Underwriting Team

Old Mutual Wealth

Highly Commended: The Exeter

Young Person of the Year

Eryn Sergeant, Cirencester Friendly

Highly Commended: Charlie Shearman, British Friendly



Best Marketing

British Friendly

Highly Commended: VitalityLife

Best Online Service Team

Royal London

Best PMI

The Exeter

Highly Commended: Bupa

Best Tech Service

iPipeline

Highly Commended: LifeQuote

Outstanding Customer Care (individual)

James Dungworth, British Friendly

Highly Commended: Kristie O'Donovan, Unum

Customer Service 'Above & Beyond'

The Exeter

Highly Commended: Scottish Widows

Best Protection Leader

Steve Casey, Square Health