COVER Customer Care Awards: All winners revealed!
Truly making a difference
Prizes announced including for Underwriting, Customer Service 'Above & Beyond' and Protection Leader
On Friday, at London's Jumeirah Carlton Tower, we celebrated the best examples of excellent customer service delivered by life, protection and private medical insurance (PMI) providers and third party services.
Offering us a chance to decorate the all-too-often overlooked heroes of our industry, to name just a few, awards were given for claims handling, underwriting, intermediary support - both team and individuals - and Young Insurance Person of the Year.
For consistently going the extra mile to help policyholders, The Exeter won our highly coveted Customer Service ‘Above & Beyond' prize, plus it picked up Best Private Medical Insurance and two Highly Commended certificates (Best Underwriting and Best Claims Team)
VitalityHealth scored both Health & Wellness Offering trophies (group and individual), RedArc also enjoyed double success and Best Marketing was stolen by British Friendly for its excellent use of case studies.
There was a standing ovation for Steve Casey of Square Health, who took the title of Best Protection Leader, after recovering from a stroke and bravely sharing his story to help improve claims handling standards following his own experience.
The full list of winners can be found below...
Best Added Value Customer Service (Third Party)
RedArc
Best Business Development Team
Legal & General
Best Claims Management Team/Claims Team
Aegon
Highly Commended: The Exeter
Best Health & Wellness (Group)
VitalityHealth
Highly Commended: Health Shield
Best Health & Wellness (Individual)
VitalityHealth
Best Intermediary Support (Individual)
Suzanne Burt, Aviva
Best Intermediary Support (Team)
AIG Life
Highly Commended: Scottish Widows
Best Mental Health (Group)
RedArc
Best Mental Health (Individual)
Square Health
Best Underwriting Team
Old Mutual Wealth
Highly Commended: The Exeter
Young Person of the Year
Eryn Sergeant, Cirencester Friendly
Highly Commended: Charlie Shearman, British Friendly
Best Marketing
British Friendly
Highly Commended: VitalityLife
Best Online Service Team
Royal London
Best PMI
The Exeter
Highly Commended: Bupa
Best Tech Service
iPipeline
Highly Commended: LifeQuote
Outstanding Customer Care (individual)
James Dungworth, British Friendly
Highly Commended: Kristie O'Donovan, Unum
Customer Service 'Above & Beyond'
The Exeter
Highly Commended: Scottish Widows
Best Protection Leader
Steve Casey, Square Health
