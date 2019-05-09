Daily Mail promotes protection with journo's personal story

What loss of income, increased living costs and lack of employer and state support meant for 26-year-old

UK news giant, the Daily Mail, published an article yesterday with the headline, ‘Is critical illness and income protection worth paying for?'.

Freelance journalist, Georgie Frost, talks about the tough financial reality she had to face back in 2008 after suffering a life-changing back injury, and how a protection policy ‘could have helped soften the blow'.

Frost tells her story in the Mail Online article, explaining how an unexpected injury at the young age of 26 left her unable to work for almost a year.

Being a freelancer, she didn't have the employed financial safety net and instead had to rely on the low levels of state sickness support, which at the time gave her just £75 per week.

Combined with the increased living costs, which are on average £153 higher for those suffering with a serious illness, Georgie was left with a financial gap that left her reaching for her credit card.

In the article, Jane Morgan from Direct Line Insurance explains that three quarters of serious illness sufferers have to spend more for basic necessities as a result of their condition. "Everyday tasks often become far more difficult; frequently preventing individuals from working, resulting in a loss of earnings, at the same time as living expenses are increasing," she said.

Younger generation

Interestingly, the article also points out that those extra living costs are typically higher for those aged 18-34, compared to those over 55, highlighting the extra need for protection at younger ages.

The article moves on to highlight the features and benefits of critical illness cover, which for Frost, who ‘didn't have a savings pot big enough' would have proved a valuable product.

While a word of warning around cost and condition coverage is included - ‘some types of cancer are not included and you need to have permanent symptoms to make a claim for some illnesses' - the article includes the strong critical illness claim statistic of 92%, the proportion of claims paid in 2017 according to the ABI.

The undersold champion of the protection industry, income protection, enters the article and Frost explains that ‘it has never been a bestseller - partly because it is seen as complex and pays out smaller amounts each month instead of one big sum.'

She goes on to add that some experts argue, however, that this is the best form of protection insurance if bought right.

She helps to break down some of that complexity by including a list of things for consumers to think about when choosing the best income protection policy for them.

Readers are given the option to get a personalised quote or speak to a financial adviser via This is Money and Cavendish Online. The full article can be read here.