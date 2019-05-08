Katie Crook-Davies starts as COVER deputy editor-at-large

Journalist contact for life, protection and health insurance news and features

We are thrilled to announce that Katie Crook-Davies has started as deputy editor-at-large at COVER.

Working on a part-time basis, she brings with her extensive industry experience and a passion for protection.

Katie is an actuary by trade with experience working both for reinsurance and insurance companies and more recently became co-founder of Tabei, a technical marketing agency aimed at supporting UK insurance businesses with the marketing and distribution of their new and existing propositions.

Establishing herself as a contributor for COVER earlier in the year with her long-form feature ‘Rise of the Robots', exploring the convergence of D2C propositions and the advised market, she also recently reviewed the COVER Mental Health Forum.

Please send press releases and feature pitches - and general "hellos!" - to [email protected].