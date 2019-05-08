COVER

Revealed (1): First shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

WIFA 2019
All the winners of the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards will be revealed on 3 July
All the winners of which will be announced at a gala dinner in London on 3 July

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Plannerthe Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

Over the coming days, we will be revealing the people and firms vying for the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards - starting with those relating to adviser support, investment and mortgages (including equity release) as well as the Contribution to Gender Diversity accolade.

Woman of the Year - Adviser Suppt Services

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS
Amanda Cassidy Intrinsic Financial Services
Cathi Harrison The Verve Group 
Henny Dovland TIME
Julia Dreblow SRI Services
Leanne Williams Sense Network
Lisa Webster AJ Bell
Rachel Moseley Quilter Private Client Advisers

Woman of the Year - In-house Adviser Support

Charlotte Williams Quilter Private Client Advisers
Claudia Clay The Private Office
Emona Demireva Partners Wealth Management
Francesca Case Ewing Associates
Jennifer Steinbergs Walker Crips Investment Management
Jo Skeath Chevening Financial
Kerrie Webb Homecroft Wealth
Liz Phillips Business Support Manager

Woman of the Year - Investment

Chantal Brennan Davy Asset Management 
Charlotte Ransom Netwealth
Colette Baird Brewin Dolphin 
Jackie Beard Morningstar 
Jo French Benchmark Capital
Justine Fearns Chase de Vere
Lucy Coutts JM Finn 
Miranda Ademaj Skënderbeg Investment Management
Rachel Neill Smart Pension 
Ruli Viljoen Morningstar 
Sarah Forbes Miller Mercer Colson Financial Planning 

Woman of the Year - Investment Advice

Carla Brown Oakmere Wealth Management
Danielle Fagot Fiona Gray Financial Planning
Doris Coiley Miskimmin Wealth
Ella Davies LIFT-Financial
Hannah Edwards BRI Wealth Management
Hannah Goldsmith Goldsmith Financial Solutions
Henrietta Oxlade Radcliffe & Newlands
Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management
Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers
Philippa Gee Philippa Gee Wealth Management
Rachel Winter Killik & Co

Woman of the Year - Mortgages (inc Equity Release)

Alice Watson Canada Life
Gemma Harle Intrinsic
Harsha Lander more 2 life
Sarah Grace Sarah Grace Mortgages

Woman of the Year - Mortgage Advice (inc Eq Release)

Augusta Onyiuke-Eluma Foster Denovo
Bethan Dowsell Merit Mortgage Solutions
Donna Buffham  John Lamb
Eve Richardson L&C
Julie Roche  Hanover Wealth Management
Martha Martindale  PW & Partners
Miranda John SPF Private Clients
Rebecca Lummis  Sense Financial
Sarah Grace Sarah Grace Mortgages

Contribution to Gender Diversity

Addidi Wealth
Carrington Investments
DWJ Wealth Management
Evolution Financial Planning
Hargreaves Lansdown
HSBC UK
Intrinsic Financial Services
Morningstar
Niche IFA


More shortlists will be published over the coming days, including those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here

