Revealed (1): First shortlists - 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards

Run in association with COVER‘s sister brands Professional Adviser and Retirement Planner, the Women in Financial Advice Awards are designed to celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector in the UK.

We are delighted our enterprise has again struck a real chord with our readers, with almost 1,100 nominations received across the different categories.

All those nominees were then asked to fill in a questionnaire addressing factors such as their achievements in the workplace, what drives them and their involvement in projects that help raise the profile of financial services as a career for women and, on the basis of those answers, 28 shortlists were reached.

Over the coming days, we will be revealing the people and firms vying for the 2019 Women in Financial Advice Awards - starting with those relating to adviser support, investment and mortgages (including equity release) as well as the Contribution to Gender Diversity accolade.

Woman of the Year - Adviser Suppt Services

Abbie Knight Embark Group and DISCUS Amanda Cassidy Intrinsic Financial Services Cathi Harrison The Verve Group Henny Dovland TIME Julia Dreblow SRI Services Leanne Williams Sense Network Lisa Webster AJ Bell Rachel Moseley Quilter Private Client Advisers

Woman of the Year - In-house Adviser Support

Charlotte Williams Quilter Private Client Advisers Claudia Clay The Private Office Emona Demireva Partners Wealth Management Francesca Case Ewing Associates Jennifer Steinbergs Walker Crips Investment Management Jo Skeath Chevening Financial Kerrie Webb Homecroft Wealth Liz Phillips Business Support Manager

Woman of the Year - Investment

Chantal Brennan Davy Asset Management Charlotte Ransom Netwealth Colette Baird Brewin Dolphin Jackie Beard Morningstar Jo French Benchmark Capital Justine Fearns Chase de Vere Lucy Coutts JM Finn Miranda Ademaj Skënderbeg Investment Management Rachel Neill Smart Pension Ruli Viljoen Morningstar Sarah Forbes Miller Mercer Colson Financial Planning

Woman of the Year - Investment Advice

Carla Brown Oakmere Wealth Management Danielle Fagot Fiona Gray Financial Planning Doris Coiley Miskimmin Wealth Ella Davies LIFT-Financial Hannah Edwards BRI Wealth Management Hannah Goldsmith Goldsmith Financial Solutions Henrietta Oxlade Radcliffe & Newlands Jo Calver Calver Wealth Management Lauren Cowper Quilter Private Client Advisers Philippa Gee Philippa Gee Wealth Management Rachel Winter Killik & Co

Woman of the Year - Mortgages (inc Equity Release)

Alice Watson Canada Life Gemma Harle Intrinsic Harsha Lander more 2 life Sarah Grace Sarah Grace Mortgages

Woman of the Year - Mortgage Advice (inc Eq Release)

Augusta Onyiuke-Eluma Foster Denovo Bethan Dowsell Merit Mortgage Solutions Donna Buffham John Lamb Eve Richardson L&C Julie Roche Hanover Wealth Management Martha Martindale PW & Partners Miranda John SPF Private Clients Rebecca Lummis Sense Financial Sarah Grace Sarah Grace Mortgages

Contribution to Gender Diversity

Addidi Wealth Carrington Investments DWJ Wealth Management Evolution Financial Planning Hargreaves Lansdown HSBC UK Intrinsic Financial Services Morningstar Niche IFA



More shortlists will be published over the coming days, including those in the running to win the eight regional categories of Financial Adviser of the Year - from whom the overall Financial Adviser of the Year 2019 will be picked.

Make sure you do not miss out on the chance to celebrate a colleague's or your own success when the winners are announced at the ceremony at the Hilton Bankside in central London on 3 July. You can find out more details about the evening or book your table here