Scottish Widows commits to PDG Claims Charter

Dedicated claims handler, payment within 72 hours and e-signature technology

Scottish Widows is the latest insurer to sign up to the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) Claims Charter, which was launched in May 2018, as part of its commitment to provide a clear and supportive service for clients during the event of a claim.

In line with the charter's requirements, Scottish Widows now assigns a dedicated claims handler for each case, provides regular client updates and ensures payment of claims within 72 hours of approval. The insurer also uses e-signature technology to obtain customer consent to request medical evidence, as well as notifying intermediaries when a claim is received from a client.

Scottish Widows has also signed up to the PDG Funeral Payment Pledge, and following in the footsteps of other insurers, has gone above and beyond the PDG expectations, offering up to £10,000 rather than the suggested minimum of £5,000. The insurer has committed to forward the funds to the funeral director of a policyholder before probate is settled, so that families can mourn and bury their loved ones without financial concern.

Scott Cadger, head of protection underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows said: "We strive to ensure that we are transparent, fair and most importantly, human when we're dealing with our customers at what is always a difficult time. When insurance works well, the positive effect it can have at the worst of times is immeasurable."

Chair of the PDG, Alan Knowles, added: "Scottish Widows is joining a growing number of insurers which have taken the step to show they put the claim at the heart of their businesses. We are delighted to see Scottish Widows sign up to both initiatives and we hope more will follow too."