CASE STUDY: Why we need to talk about TPD

In June last year in an article for COVER entitled ‘Critical illness - What about the unlucky?', Moneysworth director Andrew Wilkinson explored how difficult-to-diagnosed conditions such as lupus are falling through the cracks of "catch all" definition total permanent disability (TPD).

At the COVER Claims Convention this week (Friday 10 May), we will take this discussion further in a case study session entitled ‘Why we need to talk about TPD' featuring Wilkinson himself alongside Jerry Brown, head of underwriting & claims at Salus International.

TPD was created to try to ensure pay-outs when claimants suffer an incapacitating life-changing injury or illness not covered elsewhere in critical illness (CI) policies.

As more conditions have been added to CI policies the profile of illnesses presented as TPD claims has changed, with more complex and difficult-to diagnose-conditions being the norm.

Some of these claimants are struggling to have their claims paid, raising questions about whether TPD is fit for purpose.

Looking at one on-going claim at the event, a three-way conversation led by COVER editor Adam Saville will examine some of the key issues thrown up by it, considering the impact on the claimant from a highly personal perspective.

