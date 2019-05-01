CII refreshes corporate Chartered proposition

"It is my ambition that Chartered status achieves parity of esteem with other chartered professions and this refreshed proposition will help us get there" - the CII's Sian Fisher

The updated proposition is due to go live on 1 July 2019

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is to update its corporate Chartered proposition for the insurance and financial planning sector, with a view to supporting "a modern profession and the public".

The professional body said the refreshed proposition, which has been re-designed following "extensive consultation" with practitioners, consumers and public bodies, was built around a joint public commitment to professional competence from both the CII and Chartered firms

The updated proposition, which is due to go live on 1 July 2019, would focus, it added, on five priorities:

* Enhancing the value: The CII said it would promote Chartered status to the public by way of an advertising campaign and provide a toolkit to firms to help them promote Chartered status to their customers, clients and staff.

* Relevance to changing business models: The body said it was looking to make the criteria "more reflective of the broad range of modern business models across the profession", so all employer types could be included. It is also to launch a new Chartered title to reflect the growth of the ‘managing general agent' sector.

* Applications and renewals: The CII said it was looking to simplify the application process, reducing the number of documents involved, and would move both the application and renewal process from paper to email.

* Effective oversight: The body said it would change the oversight arrangements to reduce "unnecessary bureaucracy and to increase focus on public trust". This would primarily be through an annual review used by the CII to audit information and verify compliance, it added.

* Social impact: The CII said it would expand its criteria around "core values and business practices" to encompass diversity and inclusion.

‘Safeguarding lives and livelihoods'

CII chief executive Sian Fisher (pictured) said: "We are living and working in a constantly changing world and the role of the insurance and financial planning profession is increasingly important to help safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our society. It is my ambition that Chartered status achieves parity of esteem with other chartered professions and this refreshed proposition will help us get there."

From January 2020, at least 50% of advisers at Chartered Financial Planning firms will have to hold the Chartered Financial Planner title - double the current 25% requirement. As of the end of March 2019, 904 organisations worldwide hold a CII Corporate Chartered title.

More details about the new proposition and the consultation responses can be found here