COVER Video: A word from the judges...

What are the COVER Customer Care Awards judges looking out for this year?

Entries are open for the COVER Customer Care Awards 2019 and with the 1 March deadline fast approaching, we have put together a video exploring the art of writing a good awards submission.

With some new categories for 2019, these awards offer us a chance to highlight the most impressive examples of industry best practice; where insurance providers, third party services and individuals have gone ‘above and beyond' to provide top quality service to policyholders.

We hear from some of this year's judges about what they are looking out for this year. Suggestions include hard evidence of top quality customer care, personal case studies and examples of how technology is being used to deliver services.

"What do you do to make yourself exceptional, what do you do to make yourself stand out from the crowd?" says Alan Knowles, Cura FS MD and chair of the Protection Dist. Group. "Don't just tell me what everybody else does, tell me what you do that is different and what is unique."

