David Jennings takes Sesame's newly-created business development role
Sesame MD to be revealed 'imminently'
Previously senior regional sales manager
Sesame Network, part of Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), has appointed David Jennings to the newly created role of business development director.
Jennings, who was previously senior regional sales manager at Sesame, will now lead the development of the network's protection firms. He will also lead the team responsible for bringing new mortgage and protection firms into the company.
SBG group managing director Martin Schultheiss said protection business had been a "real success story" for the group.
"We now want to invest further in our leadership team to continue to build on this," he added. "This will also encompass David driving our adviser growth across the network as a whole, by leading our experienced recruitment team that delivered impressive results in 2018 and has had a great start to 2019."
Sesame Network MD leaves amid raft of changes
Jennings will report to Sesame's new managing director, whose identity the firm has yet to reveal.
He said: "Our team is committed to working closely with advisory firms and giving them all the tools they need to grow, while all the time ensuring they do this safely by managing and mitigating their business risks.
"This is something we are looking to expand further with more support for firms on business modelling, and through the adoption of a more consultative process across our protection network."
More news
Advisers 'avoiding' Zurich platform due to long waits offline
Following ‘high volume of applications’
David Jennings takes Sesame's newly-created business development role
Sesame MD to be revealed 'imminently'
Holloway Friendly launches online calculator
To highlight importance of protecting income
Lady with MS told she is 'uninsurable' by 'specialist' adviser
Made to feel as if she was ‘a nuisance’