COVER Excellence Awards 2018: All winners revealed!
Which providers and intermediaries took prizes last night?
The life, protection and private medical insurance industry came out in full force to Hilton London Bankside yesterday evening.
Our annual black tie event saw the crème de la crème of the sector turn up in style once again. Kicked off by an inspirational - and funny - opening address by Falklands War survivor Simon Weston, the three-course meal and awards ceremony was a chance to celebrate the leading provider and intermediary firms of the past 12 months.
The Best Added Value Provider and Best Individual Life prizes went to VitalityLife, which also took Highly Commended for the Best Promotion of Protection, pipped at the post by Zurich. Best Critical Illness went to Aviva and Best Income Protection was taken by The Exeter, with AIG Life and Holloway Friendly finishing as runners up. Best Individual Private Medical Insurance was awarded to AXA - PPP and Bupa was named Highly Commended.
Future Proof topped two categories on the intermediary side, impressing the judges with its submissions for Best Customer Service and Best Small Intermediary. LifeSearch enjoyed success winning Best Intermediary Promotion and Best Protection Intermediary of the Year, with Emma Thomson receiving a Highly Commended certificate for Best Overall Intermediary (Individual) - a prize given to Roy McLoughlin of Cavendish Ware.
A very special Insurance Person of the Year prize was also handed to Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows on the night.
Read the full list of winners and those who received Highly Commended below:
Providers
Best Added Value Service (Third Party)
Winner: Square Health
Highly Commended: RedArc
Highly Commended: Best Doctors
Best Added Value Service (Provider)
Winner: VitalityLife
Highly Commended: British Friendly
Best Cashplan
Winner: Health Shield
Highly Commended: Westfield Health
Group Critical Illness
Winner: Unum
Best Promotion of Protection
Winner: Zurich
Highly Commended: VitalityLife
Best Group Income Protection
Winner: Canada Life
Highly Commended: Unum
Best Group PMI
Winner: AXA PPP
Highly Commended: Bupa
Individual PMI
Winner: VitalityHealth
Highly Commended: The Exeter
Best Individual Critical Illness
Winner: Aviva
Highly Commended: Legal & General
Best Individual Income Protection
Winner: The Exeter
Highly Commended: AIG Life
Highly Commended: Holloway Friendly
Best Individual Life
Winner: VitalityLife
Best International PMI
Winner: AXA Global Healthcare
Highly Commended: Now Health International
Highly Commended: Cigna International
Best New Product
Winner: Guardian Financial Services
Best Technology Provider
Winner: iPipeline
Highly Commended: OPAL
Insurance Person of the Year
Winner: Johnny Timpson
Intermediaries
Best Customer Service
Winner: Future Proof
Highly Commended: Cura Financial Services
Best Employee Benefits Intermediary
Winner: Cavendish Ware
Best Healthcare Intermediary
Winner: PES
Best Intermediary Promotion of Health/Protection
Winner: LifeSearch
Highly Commended: Sesame Bankhall Group
Best Overall Intermediary (Individual)
Winner: Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)
Highly Commended: Emma Thomson (LifeSearch)
Best Protection Intermediary of the Year
Winner: LifeSearch
Best Small Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Future Proof
Highly Commended: Albany Park Finance
Best Specialist Intermediary of the Year
Winner: Cura Financial Services
Highly Commended: John Lamb Insurance Broking
Highly Commended: Moneysworth
