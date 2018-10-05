COVER Excellence Awards 2018: All winners revealed!

Which providers and intermediaries took prizes last night?

The life, protection and private medical insurance industry came out in full force to Hilton London Bankside yesterday evening.

Our annual black tie event saw the crème de la crème of the sector turn up in style once again. Kicked off by an inspirational - and funny - opening address by Falklands War survivor Simon Weston, the three-course meal and awards ceremony was a chance to celebrate the leading provider and intermediary firms of the past 12 months.

The Best Added Value Provider and Best Individual Life prizes went to VitalityLife, which also took Highly Commended for the Best Promotion of Protection, pipped at the post by Zurich. Best Critical Illness went to Aviva and Best Income Protection was taken by The Exeter, with AIG Life and Holloway Friendly finishing as runners up. Best Individual Private Medical Insurance was awarded to AXA - PPP and Bupa was named Highly Commended.

Future Proof topped two categories on the intermediary side, impressing the judges with its submissions for Best Customer Service and Best Small Intermediary. LifeSearch enjoyed success winning Best Intermediary Promotion and Best Protection Intermediary of the Year, with Emma Thomson receiving a Highly Commended certificate for Best Overall Intermediary (Individual) - a prize given to Roy McLoughlin of Cavendish Ware.

A very special Insurance Person of the Year prize was also handed to Johnny Timpson of Scottish Widows on the night.

Read the full list of winners and those who received Highly Commended below:

Providers

Best Added Value Service (Third Party)

Winner: Square Health

Highly Commended: RedArc

Highly Commended: Best Doctors

Best Added Value Service (Provider)

Winner: VitalityLife

Highly Commended: British Friendly

Best Cashplan

Winner: Health Shield

Highly Commended: Westfield Health

Group Critical Illness

Winner: Unum

Best Promotion of Protection

Winner: Zurich

Highly Commended: VitalityLife

Best Group Income Protection

Winner: Canada Life

Highly Commended: Unum

Best Group PMI

Winner: AXA PPP

Highly Commended: Bupa

Individual PMI

Winner: VitalityHealth

Highly Commended: The Exeter

Best Individual Critical Illness

Winner: Aviva

Highly Commended: Legal & General

Best Individual Income Protection

Winner: The Exeter

Highly Commended: AIG Life

Highly Commended: Holloway Friendly

Best Individual Life

Winner: VitalityLife

Best International PMI

Winner: AXA Global Healthcare

Highly Commended: Now Health International

Highly Commended: Cigna International

Best New Product

Winner: Guardian Financial Services

Best Technology Provider

Winner: iPipeline

Highly Commended: OPAL

Insurance Person of the Year

Winner: Johnny Timpson

Intermediaries

Best Customer Service

Winner: Future Proof

Highly Commended: Cura Financial Services

Best Employee Benefits Intermediary

Winner: Cavendish Ware

Best Healthcare Intermediary

Winner: PES

Best Intermediary Promotion of Health/Protection

Winner: LifeSearch

Highly Commended: Sesame Bankhall Group

Best Overall Intermediary (Individual)

Winner: Roy McLoughlin (Cavendish Ware)

Highly Commended: Emma Thomson (LifeSearch)

Best Protection Intermediary of the Year

Winner: LifeSearch

Best Small Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Future Proof

Highly Commended: Albany Park Finance

Best Specialist Intermediary of the Year

Winner: Cura Financial Services

Highly Commended: John Lamb Insurance Broking

Highly Commended: Moneysworth