One in four people expect to work till they are 70 - Aegon

Aegon's research suggests a fifth of Brits expect to be financially supporting a family when they are 70

A fifth of working-age UK adults expect to be financially supporting a family

More than one in four (27%) people think they will be working either full or part-time when they turn 70, with women (24%) slightly less likely than men (28%) to think this, according to research by Aegon.

Aegon asked a panel of 700 consumers aged between 18 and 64 to reflect on aspects of life that might influence their well-being at age 70, such as work, health and caring responsibilities.

Just under half (46%) of the respondents said they expected they would still be fit and healthy enough to work if they choose to at the age of 70.

Half (50%) thought they would be fit and healthy enough to enjoy their retirement fully, two-thirds (66%) thought they would be physically active at 70, 63% felt they would be mentally agile, and nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents were confident they would be financially stable at 70.

A fifth (20%) of those surveyed expected they would be financially supporting a family, while a similar percentage (22%) were unsure on this point.

Life expectancy

Data from the Office for National Statistics has suggested life expectancy at 70 now stands at almost 15 years for men and almost 17 years for women.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron said: "It is clear that people no longer expect to retire at as early an age as their parents, and the state pension age is not the defining ‘retirement moment' at which they stop work.

"It is, however, risky to plan on working indefinitely with no fallback plan. It is difficult to predict your future health - particularly into yours 70s - meaning it is always best to start making some financial provision for life after work as early as possible."