British Friendly donates to 'charity of the year' DR UK

Bedford-based mutual society chooses Disability Rights UK as its charity partner for 2018

British Friendly has named DR UK as its national Charity of the Year following their work together on the 7Families campaign and Disability Confidence & Awareness training last year - the first insurer to complete undergo the course on disability in the workplace.

A donation will be made to the charity and the organisations will team up for a series of fundraising activities - including a raffle and pub quiz - which will start during April.

"We began working with British Friendly through the 7Families campaign and subsequently our Disability Confidence & Awareness training, which the organisation was the first insurer to complete," said Jason Jaspal, head of development, Disability Rights UK. "It's important that a sector that works so frequently with people with disabilities understands the issues involved and so we're really pleased that British Friendly is supporting these efforts by making DR UK their national charity of the year.

"Partnerships such as this are critical in allowing us to keep the advice and information services we provide to disabled people going," he added.

According to the firm, the partnership is intended to bring attention to disability issues within the protection industry.

"We're delighted to support Disability Rights UK as our national Charity of the Year for 2018," said Iain Clark, CEO of British Friendly. "In addition to our fundraising efforts, we hope to help raise more awareness in the industry and the intermediated market about the impact disability can have on individuals in the workforce and how income protection can be an invaluable safety net for those who face sickness or injury."

British Friendly is a mutual society founded in 1902,

To donate to DR UK please contact [email protected].