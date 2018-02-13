FSCS names Marshall Bailey as next chair

Marshall Bailey is to become the next chair of the FSCS

Bailey, who was appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, will start the role on 1 April. He replaces Lawrence Churchill who is stepping down after two terms and six years in the role.

Bailey has held senior positions at RBC Capital Markets and State Street Bank & Trust. He is currently a non-executive director at Chubb European Group and CIBC World Markets in the UK.

"We have conducted a thorough recruitment process to identify the most suitable person to become the next chair of the FSCS," said FCA executive director of strategy and competition Christopher Woolard.

"Marshall Bailey was selected from a strong field of potential candidates. Marshall brings a wealth of experience from the financial services industry and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the FSCS."

Bailey, who had twenty years experience in financial services, said he was "delighted" to be joining the FSCS. He added: "The FSCS is a critical component of the UK's regulatory infrastructure, and vital to the trust we place in our financial system.

"The FSCS works closely with banks, insurers and building societies throughout Great Britain, as well as with providers of investment and pension advice.

"As with protection schemes throughout the world, the FSCS's role as a ‘lifeboat fund' protects our financial services customers when things go wrong."

Firms across the sector will pay a total of £336m to fund the lifeboat scheme for the nine months to March 2019, according to the body's Plan and Budget.