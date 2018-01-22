FSCS ups total levy to £336m for 2018/19

Firms across the sector will pay a total of £336m to fund the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for the nine months to March 2019, according to the body's Plan and Budget.

The FSCS said this was up from £320m in 2017/18 - which covered a 12 month period. The body is shifting its financial years meaning forecasts this time reflect a nine month period.

Earlier this month, the FSCS issued an additional £24m levy demand related to SIPP claims for 2017/18. It also admitted making a series of mistakes linked to Arch Cru payouts.

The compensation scheme also announced it was set to introduce a new single outsource partner to handle the majority of FSCS claims. It said the partner would be "announced shortly".

Total FSCS management expenses - the cost of running the scheme and paying claims - will be £72.7m, an increase of £3.5m this year.

"The key driver for this increase is the higher cost of enhancing FSCS resilience as we increase the size of the revolving credit facility FSCS maintains with a consortium of banks in order to fund a seven day pay-out and apply the lessons learned from the failure in 2016 of the Enterprise Insurance Company," it said.

FSCS chief executive Mark Neale said: "The Plan & Budget for 2018/19 we publish today bridges FSCS's current strategy, which concludes next year, and our strategy for the early 2020s which we expect to publish later in 2018.

"Ahead of the launch, it is appropriate in this Plan and Budget, as the last prepared under the five-year vision launched in 2014, to review how much progress FSCS has made during this time."

He added: "Our customer service is much enhanced, thanks to our investments in technology and process. We improved our value for money and the transparency of our reporting and there has been significant innovation in how we deliver our service.

"Awareness of FSCS protection is now at record levels and the legacy of the 2008 banking failures is now mostly resolved.

"FSCS is in a position of greater preparedness for future failures thanks to planning and testing work and we have become a more professional and resilient organisation. We are, in short, in good shape to face the challenges ahead. We very much welcome feedback on our plans for 2018/19."

FSCS protects consumers when authorised financial services firms fail. It has come to the aid of more than 4.5m people, paying out £26bn since 2001.

The scheme will confirm the final levy in April 2018.