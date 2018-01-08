Jeremy Hunt appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Prime Minister's cabinet reshuffle re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as Health Secretary but with responsibility for Social Care added in.

The widely mooted ‘promotion' of Jeremy Hunt within Theresa May's cabinet has materialised into his re-appointment as Health Secretary, with responsibilities for Social Care thrown in too.

Appointed Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, it's expected that under the new role he will take on the responsibilities for social care previously held by local government, including those held by Marcus Jones, the minister for adult social care in DCLG (who earlier today lost his job).

It is thought the move could be a step forwards towards the integration of health and social care within government policy.

It is alleged the appointment came after Hunt refused a move to Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry in favour of remaining within the health sector, with social care added in.

An official briefing from Downing Street on the new role is expected in due course.