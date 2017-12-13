The Ardonagh Group appoints healthcare CEO

Insurance and risk solutions provider, The Ardonagh Group, has appointed former Jelf managing director Iain Laws as chief executive for healthcare.

Laws, who will join the group in January 2018, will lead healthcare, bringing together Towergate Health and Chase Templeton, and report into insurance broking chief executive Rob Worrell. During his five years at Jelf, Laws was managing director of healthcare and group risk.

Chase Templeton, which was acquired by the Ardonagh Group in August, will see chief executive Warren Dickson and commercial director Richard Holden leave the business, after working with Laws over a period of months into the New Year.

Dickson was brought in to lead the business in 2013 by its previous private equity backers and has since worked closely with Holden in implementing both its acquisitive and organic growth strategies. In that period the company increased its annual premium income from £90m to around £150m and more than doubled its workforce.

The Ardonagh Group deputy chief executive Janice Deakin said: "When we started to think about bringing together Chase Templeton and Towergate Health, we envisaged the creation of the largest independent health broker in the UK. The combined businesses working in partnership with our advisory branch network have significant cross sell opportunities, leveraging impressive track records and significant scale across the group.

"As chief executive of Chase Templeton, Warren has played a crucial role in enabling a transition into the Ardonagh family. In our earliest conversations, Warren was very honest with me about his plans to move onto a new challenge once he had embedded the business and overseen the initial integration of his team. We are hugely grateful to him for his support during this time and also of the commitment he has made to spend the next few months working alongside Iain to create a new structure.

"I'd also like to thank Richard for enormous contribution he has made to the business over the past ten years. He has played an instrumental role in Chase Templeton's growth, particularly with the corporate PMI segment in which the company is now a major player."

Dickson said: "Having spent five years at the helm of Chase Templeton, I have overseen some incredible turning points in the timeline of the business, including the completion of over 80 acquisitions, growing income by more than six times and leading the business into the Ardonagh Group.

"Over the coming months, I will work with Iain to ensure we are best positioned to deliver on a growth strategy of which I am hugely supportive."

Laws said: "There is clearly a fantastic and unique opportunity within Ardonagh, to build on the excellent work that has been done by two leading healthcare brands and to use this as a springboard from which to create a formidable force in this market."