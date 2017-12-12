Axa healthcare launches workplace fitness guide

Chris Horlick: "We know from our own research that more than a quarter of employees (27%) do not do any exercise during the working week."

Axa PPP healthcare has published a "bite-sized" guide for employers to promote physical fitness in the workplace, after finding more than a quarter (27%) of employees do not exercise in the week.

The guide runs alongside the provider's sponsorship of ukactive's National Fitness Day, when employers throughout the country pushed back the start of the working day by an hour to give employees an extra hour for their personal fitness.

Tips included providing cheap activities in the workplace, such as walking meetings and lunchtime walks. Promoting the use of onsite facilities such as bike racks, showers and changing rooms, was another suggested method to encourage active commuting.

Asking if local leisure centres are open to offering employees discounted memberships or even coming into the workplace to run a fitness classes, as well as trying out team sports, are other tips mentioned in the guide.

Axa urged employers to ensure all company communications on health and wellbeing are upbeat, inclusive and displayed around the office. Embracing flexible working is another tip suggested to boost workplace fitness, as Axa noted more than a third (35%) of bosses think offering flexible hours would encourage their employees to be more physically active.

Claims for mental health treatment at work rise by 53%

Axa PPP healthcare distribution director Chris Horlick (pictured) said: "We know from our own research that more than a quarter of employees (27%) do not do any exercise during the working week. Not surprising when nearly two-thirds (61%) also tell us their employer doesn't encourage them to lead an active lifestyle.

"The findings also strongly indicate that bosses are not putting into practice what they know about fitness. In our recent poll of bosses, 82% said they believed that exercise has a positive bearing on employees' ability to handle stress and 78% agreed it boosts productivity. We hope our simple guide will help management to mind the fitness gap in their organisations."

ukactive chief executive and National Fitness Day founder Steven Ward said: "Physical inactivity is the asbestos of the 21st Century, wreaking havoc in the workplace and harming bottom lines through ill health, low productivity and high absenteeism.

"It is storing up a vast number of lifestyle related diseases for employees later in life. That's why it is great to be working with Axa PPP healthcare to highlight the benefits of a more active workforce and encouraging employers to make regular movement a staple of the working day."