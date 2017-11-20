Govt pledges social care green paper 'by Summer 2018'

First Secretary Damian Green has announced that the government will publish a green paper on care and support for older people by summer 2018.

The paper will set out plans for how government proposes to improve care and support for older people and tackle the challenge of an ageing population.

The government said it will work with independent experts, stakeholders and users to shape the long-term reforms that will be proposed in the green paper.

These proposals will build on the additional £2 billion over the next 3 years that the government has already provided to meet social care needs, reduce pressures on NHS services and stabilise the social care provider market in the short term, ministers said in a statement.

Once the green paper is published in summer 2018, it will be subject to a full public consultation.

First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Damian Green, said: "An ageing population needs a long-term solution for care, but building a sustainable support system will require some big decisions.

"In developing the green paper, it is right that we take the time needed to debate the many complex issues and listen to the perspectives of experts and care users, to build consensus around reforms which can succeed."

Secretary of State for Health, Jeremy Hunt said: "We are committed to reforming social care to ensure we can guarantee everyone dignity and security in old age.

"It is important we consider a wide variety of views on the future of the social care system - as our ageing population continues to grow it is absolutely vital that we get this right.

Insurer comment

Rachael Griffin, tax and financial planning expert at Old Mutual Wealth said: "The government have finally set the record straight on the social care green paper, outlining a new timeline and approach. Let's hope this time they stick to it, given their record on social care policies has so far been one of u-turns and delays.

"Following disastrous proposals prematurely released during the heat of the election, the government has made the wise decision to build consensus and engage with stakeholders. The best proposals will be ones which are sustainable and easy to understand as the challenge of social care is one which affects every generation and the public needs to have confidence they will have access to a reasonable standard of care if they become unwell in later life.

"We hope the Green Paper will look for a two-pronged approach to the issue. It needs help the baby-boomer generation who don't have time to accumulate the wealth needed to pay for care, but also work for younger generations, who can steadily build that wealth over time - perhaps through some kind of auto-enrolment system."

Fundamental changes are needed

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Chairman of the Local Government Association's Community Wellbeing Board, said: "Despite the best of intentions, we have seen too many failed attempts over the years to deliver a sustainable adult social care system.

"Governments of all colours, along with several notable independent commissions and reviews have attempted to bring about change but for various reasons, these have not succeeded. This is why cross-party consensus on the way forward is so essential.

"If we are to finally succeed, it is also vital that councils, which have responsibility for adult social care services and delivery of the requirements of the Care Act, are at the heart of all discussions and given a key role in defining and shaping the future of social care."

She added: "The crisis facing adult social care was quite rightly a major issue during the general election campaign, and reflects how deeply concerned the public are about how we care for older and disabled people.

"Fundamental changes to the way we fund adult social care are needed if we are to deliver a long-term sustainable system that works for everyone in society and meets their needs with safe and high-quality services.

"Difficult, brave and possibly even controversial decision-making will be required to secure the long-term future of care and support, not just of older people, but adults of all ages, such as those with learning disabilities, and provide support for carers.

"But while planning for the future, and to pave the way for long-term reform, we must address more immediate short-term pressures, such as the fragility of the care provider market.

"Social care faces an annual funding gap of £2.3 billion by 2020. Government needs to follow up today's encouraging words with action in this week's Budget, and inject further much-needed funding into social care."