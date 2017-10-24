Govt reveals 'breathing space' plans for those with problem debt

The government has revealed plans to give those struggling most with money worries a period of ‘breathing space’.

The government has unveiled plans to give those struggling most with money worries a period of 'breathing space' that would allow them time to seek financial advice on how to manage and relieve their debt burden.

HM Treasury announced this morning the government was seeking views with a view to developing a way to provide a period of up to six weeks that would be free from further interest, charges and enforcement action.

"Although many people can and do use credit successfully to manage their personal finances, for the minority who get into difficulties this government wants to offer more support," the statement said.

"Problem debt, where people are falling behind on their financial repayments or see their debt as a heavy burden, affects millions of people in the UK. A six weeks' grace period, where those suffering are safe from enforcement action and interest charges, could help give people the time and opportunity to seek debt advice."

Yesterday Baroness Ros Altmann told COVER's sister title Professional Adviser the government faced potential defeat in the House of Lords today if it refused to agree to cross-party amendments at the report stage of the Financial Guidance and Claims bill.

One of three amendments outlined by the former pensions minister was "a special duty of care for vulnerable customers who need help with their financial affairs, including ‘breathing space' for those with unmanageable debts".

Announced in the 2017 Conservative manifesto, the new scheme could include legal protections that would shield individuals from further creditor action once a plan to repay their debts is in place.

Economic secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay said: "For many people in the UK, problem debt seems impossible to escape. Its effects can be far-reaching, impacting all aspects of a person's life and leaving them feeling helpless.

"That is why we are working to give people who are overwhelmed by debt, more time to seek advice, find a workable solution, and help get their lives back on track."

'Sticking plaster'

While acknowledging the proposed measures as "admirable", Old Mutual Wealth responsible business director Jane Goodland went on to describe them as "a sticking-plaster to the symptoms of a lack of knowledge and capability when it comes to managing our financial lives"

She continued: "Last week's FCA survey of consumer financial wellbeing highlighted yawning gaps in our financial knowledge, and these need to be addressed in order to empower people to enhance their own financial health.

"In order to tackle the root cause of financial struggle, more needs to be done to improve financial capability across the board, starting with an effective programme of financial education integrated into the primary school curriculum."

According to HM Treasury, the government is "committed to getting [the scheme] right" and, over the next 12 weeks will be meeting with representatives from charities, debt advice organisations, lenders and creditors. It added: "Members of the wider public who wish to contribute, particularly those affected by this issue, are encouraged to share their views."

The call for evidence will close on 16 January 2018 and the government will then consult on a specific policy proposal in the first half of 2018, with a view to publishing draft legislation "by the end of next year, or no later than 2019".