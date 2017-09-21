Majority of advisers could miss GDPR deadline, Intelliflo warns

The majority of Intelliflo's Intelligent Office (iO) users have yet to start planning for the incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), meaning many face missing the deadline, the firm has warned.

The back-office provider found two-thirds (67%) of the 270 surveyed iO users do not yet have a plan in place to ensure GDPR is fully implemented by the 25 May 2018 deadline, while 9% were not aware of the regulation whatsoever.

The new GDPR rules seek to make sure people's "fundamental rights and freedoms, in particular their right to the protection of personal data" are protected.

The rules will make it easier for consumers to ask for their data to be erased, withdraw consent for the use of personal data and have access to the personal data businesses hold on them.

Worryingly, Intelliflo said, three-quarters (74%) of those surveyed were either not concerned about or unaware of the impact GDPR will have on their business.

If firms do not comply with the new rules they will be subject to fines of up to £17m or 4% of global turnover from the data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner's Office.

Not a long way off

Chief operating officer Rob Walton warned the May 2018 deadline was not a long way off and that being compliant with the existing Data Protection Act did not mean compliance with the incoming GDPR rules.

"The new regulation is far more detailed, with new obligations and requirements and it's essential that advisers can demonstrate that they have taken action to ensure they are fully meeting these," he said.

"Personal data is the very essence of financial advice, therefore GDPR could have a significant impact on most, if not all, firms. Our survey throws up some worrying results and I urge advisers to act now to get a firm grasp on what it means for them and their businesses."