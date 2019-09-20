60 seconds with… Ria Wotherspoon (Prolific Mortgage Finance)

We spend a minute with the protection-only specialist to hear what makes her tick

Location: London, Herts, Surrey.



Products you advise on: Personal protection, life, critical illness cover (CIC), income protection (IP) and business protection, relevant life, key person, loan protection and shareholder protection.



Typical client profile: Self-employed, limited companies, families.

How do you incorporate protection into mortgage conversations?

I am protection only! However I ask my mortgage broker introducers to ensure they mention to the client that it's important to cover the risk of the new debt and the clients income for the benefit of them and their family in the event of the worst or illness.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

Do your research, speak to other advisers and read up on case studies for claims. The more you learn and the more stories you hear the more passionate you'll be. You really have to believe in protection to be successful at it otherwise you are just a salesperson!



How has technology changed your business, if at all?

Yes for sure, social media has enabled me to build a profile as a protection adviser. I am able to reach out to audiences of all kinds and connect with other advisers, providers and clients can see an ongoing activity.



What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business? It's hard to say really; it's never a walk in the park but I would suggest it is the ‘it'll never happen to me' attitude for a non-tangible product.



What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?

Having more hours in the day…! A 28-hour working day haha!



What gets you out of bed in the morning?

The constant drive I have to close the industry's "protection gap" and ensure families are financially safe.



What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Be patient, but keep your head in those books and gain as much experience as possible!



What songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

‘Ain't No Mountain High enough' Marvin Gaye and ‘Independent Women' Destiny's Child.



What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

Anything to do with animals! I'd love to run an animal sanctuary for injured or mistreated animals to live the rest of their happy fun-filled life!