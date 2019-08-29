60 seconds with... Krystle Skelton (Cura)

We speak with Krystle, senior specialist insurance adviser, to hear why she thinks factfinding, listening and communication are key actions for protection advisers

Location: Yorkshire, UK

Products you advise on: Life insurance, critical illness and income protection.

Typical client profile: 'Quirky' lives. Those with a pre-existing health conditions, hazardous occupations/dangerous hobbies or travel plans who may have been declined cover.

How do you incorporate protection into your client conversations?

My role as a protection adviser involves me discussing protection in every conversation. I never know in what direction the conversation may go, every client I speak to is different, whether it is their occupation or their health conditions that have brought them to me, we discuss their relevant needs and how I can access the best cover for them.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

Factfind, listen and make your advice understandable! A lot of the time it's the things that the client doesn't say which says the most about their needs. If you complete a thorough factfind it leaves little room for missing out the clients protection needs, as you gain a complete overview of their income, expenditure and family dynamic.

By listening to your clients you can hear what is important to them and build a relevant recommendation that fits what they require while addressing their needs.

Always take the time to fully explain the reason for the advice and explain what the cover does, as it can be easy to forget they do not have the in-depth industry knowledge that we do.

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

Technology has allowed us to speed up the process for our clients. It makes information more accessible and means that our clients have a much quicker, smoother process, which is a good thing for everyone.

The use of emails when speaking to our clients, in the initial stages of a conversation, has been invaluable and means our clients who work long hours or in the far reaches of the world can access a conversation about protection at a time that is suitable for them, rather than during standard business hours.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

Our business is focused on providing cover for 'quirky' lives, and seeking tailored underwriting from insurers is by far our biggest challenge. Typically underwriting takes a one size fits all approach, and this can make arranging cover difficult for some clients.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?

Transparency and continuity with underwriters, and the underwriting process as a whole.

Here at Cura, our clients have ‘quirky' health conditions, travel plans or occupations, so we carry out extensive research to provide the best cover indications to the client.

We are lucky that we have a vast knowledge base, and generally know the insurers to approach and have an idea of what terms to expect, but it's becoming an increasing issue where an indication provided by an insurer does not reflect the reality of terms that would be offered after full underwriting has been completed.

This leaves the client with unrealistic expectations of the cover available to them.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Usually my five-year-old princess, although the summer school holidays have turned her into a teenager and it's me waking her up! My job is hugely important to me and I am making a difference to people's lives! I speak to so many people who have been told on numerous occasions that they are uninsurable due to a health condition. I love the satisfaction I get when I can help someone and secure the vital protection they need for themselves and their families. Fighting for better terms for my clients is extremely rewarding.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Oooh where to begin! When I was 18, I was training to be a navigation officer in the Merchant Navy and thought I knew it all - I did not! I think the main thing I would say to myself is: Life is a constant lesson. Listen, sit back and wait, don't be so hot-headed and slow down.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

KT Tunstall 'Suddenly I See'. I've had a few moments in life where this song has been relevant, that light bulb moment!

Alannah Myles 'Black Velvet'. My go-to karaoke track, a treat for the ears.

Taylor Swift 'Shake It Off'. After a busy day, me and my daughter will literally ‘shake it off' and go crazy to this song.

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

'Forget the Crystal Ball, I'm Krystle with Balls!' I'm not one to back down from a challenge, and believe that you shouldn't wait around for something to happen and land in your lap. I'll make it happen.

I've had personal struggles in my life, but they've made me stronger and more determined to trust my instincts and stand by my decisions.

What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

Living so close to the coast and countryside, I would love to have a little small holding, maybe a few camping pods and a barn. Somewhere I could host events, always be around for my daughter and help the other half with his classic car restoration projects.