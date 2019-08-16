60 seconds with... Kelly Jones (Hakuna Matata Financial)

We chat with new business owner, Kelly, on why social media has been the key to her start-up success

Location: Manchester.

Products you advise on: Life, health (PMI), critical/serious illness cover, income protection and business protection.

Typical client profile: My clients tend to be between the ages of 25- 35.

How do you incorporate protection into your client conversations?

If you don't ask, you don't get! I incorporate protection into my fact-find and always ask if my clients know others who would be interested in getting covered.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

1. Do what others aren't doing

Explore other avenues and don't be scared to try new ways of finding business.

2. Don't refer your clients if you don't need to

Many advisers refer their clients to others advisers or specialists who can arrange different types of cover, for example health cover. But you have the client already, you've built a strong relationship with them, so why not go the extra step and protect all of their financial needs. I don't think it's as time consuming as some advisers believe, particularly given all of the tools and resources insurance companies offer today, which make it easier for us to write different types of business.

3. Make the time to learn

Take the time to understand new products that come to the market, the products that people are talking about. This will ultimately help to ensure you don't lose your clients' business in future.

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

Social media has had a massive impact on my business. If it wasn't for social media, my business wouldn't have had the amazing head-start it has. I plan to carry on using social channels to build relationships, educate the public and get as many families protected as I can. Keep it professional but make it interesting.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

When the time comes, I'm going to need more of me! Being a one-woman band can be difficult at times, but I also know that it will be hard to find people who share the same love and passion for protection as I do.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?Can we have more hours in the day? If someone could extend the day I would be forever grateful!

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

My three-year-old son, around 5am everyday!

On a serious note, I want my business to be successful. I want to be the go-to company for protection and help to ensure that everyone understands the importance of being insured. I want to be the one telling them about insurance, not that they don't have it.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Fake it until you make it! We aren't born experts, ask questions, and learn from your mistakes.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

Yolanda Adams 'I Believe'

The Lion King 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King'

Stormzy 'Blinded By Your Grace'

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

It Would Only Happen To Me. A phrase that pops into my mind an awful lot.

What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

Job? I wouldn't have one, that's the dream, right!? I would like to be sailing around the world in my own yacht with my family, with the confidence that my businesses is running smoothly without me.