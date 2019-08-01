60 seconds with...Ed Watling (Mattioli Woods)

We sit down with Ed Watling to talk tech, health & wellbeing and LFC

Location: Glasgow

Products you advise on: Designing health and wellbeing strategies for clients, looking at physical, mental and financial wellness solutions.

Typical client profile: Primarily companies with 50 to 1,000 employees

How do you incorporate health and employee benefits into your business conversations?

My role involves working with clients to develop their health and wellbeing strategy, so health and employee benefits are almost the only things I talk about!

What three tips would you give to advisers looking to write more health and protection business?

I think that in the past there has been far too much focus on investment products and pensions, especially in the individual market, so my tips are:

Start with the basics. Protection is about protecting you and your loved ones from financial issues around death, illness and disability. It should be the foundation on which financial plans are made.

Don't think that just because a client is a high net worth they don't need protection. People who have earned substantial wealth are likely to appreciate your advice in protecting it in the event of death, illness or disability

Think outside the box to discover the means to make protection products interesting to your clients, don't just rely on the insurer's marketing, be creative!

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

As someone who remembers using word processors, telex machines and faxes, everyday technology (laptops, smartphones, the internet) has impacted and changed everything I do.

I can recall using rate books to look up life insurance premiums and manually calculating the premium for a client, now we can obtain multiple quotes in seconds from websites!

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

Probably uncertainty in the UK economy. When clients can't plan ahead with a degree of stability, often the first thing to suffer is the employee benefit budget.

What one thing would make your life easier as an employee benefits consultant?

To be honest, life is fairly easy as a consultant as it is. More business/happy clients always helps, but to paraphrase one of my heroes: "Pressure is working down the pit. Pressure is having no work at all"

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

Usually my two youngest kids, Luke & Ethan!

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Work hard, don't worry, enjoy the ride!

Everything will work out just fine.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

'You'll Never Walk Alone' - Gerry & The Pacemakers

Born and raised in Liverpool. I've been a fan of the six times European Champions all my life

'Relax' - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

One of my claims to fame is that Holly Johnson was a couple of years a head of me at school

'Good Times' - Chic

Growing up in the 70's disco years was so much fun. Luckily there wasn't any social media then so there are no photos of me in platform shoes and 22 inch flares in circulation!

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

No Middle Name

Stolen from Lee Childs, I love his Jack Reacher books

What is your dream job?

Playing for Liverpool FC