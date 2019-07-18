60 seconds with... Roy Allaway (Taking Cover)

We spoke with the principal of Taking Cover to talk niching, lead gen and Radio Woking

Location: Hampshire.

Products you advise on: I advise on personal protection products and also support several mortgage brokers with their protection advice. Taking Cover is single tied to Vitality.

Typical client profile: I do a lot of work with armed forces personnel.

How do you incorporate protection into your client conversations?

Well, firstly, you have to actually do it. My passion comes across. In a previous role, no one had asked the business centre receptionist if she was covered. A great win in my second week! My job used to be as a radio presenter and I have a weekly interview show on Radio Woking, protection actually comes up in many conversations.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?



1. At some point you have to ask for the business, in whatever format that may be. Something like "Once I've prepared my advice and come back to you with the acceptable figures will you be starting the policy this month?". This is where some advisors struggle.

2. Find a niche, then be there. In person. Even better if it's your passion. If you like motorbikes, become the protection guy in forums and have a stand at events.

3. Don't be afraid to sell yourself. You may have some friends and family that are not really sure what it is all about, how would you feel if something happened to them and you hadn't told them you could help?

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

It's a pain! You can lose your mojo even if just one thing doesn't work. Although being able to work from anywhere is nice.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

Lead generation. The original business model plan was to buy income protection (IP) leads as I believe IP to be more important in most cases than critical illness cover (CIC). But IP is less well known by the general public and lead quality is sometimes poor as people tend to be looking for accident, sickness and unemployment cover, so we actually find that life leads are better and you can still talk about IP.

Buying leads is a problem - turnover was great from day one, but profit suffered. Now we generate far more cost effective leads by meeting people at events, having introducers and finally (after four years) starting to get regular referrals.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?

Having a client saying ‘no thank you' rather than ‘I'm really busy, can you ring me next week?'.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

My sons Barney and Zack, who are my two best mates!

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Stop snapping your ACL (three times now). Instead of being friends with everyone, spend more time with those you love (and love you) most. All my favourite people are less opinionated than me, so maybe work on that. And manscape. And ring your mum more.

What three songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

'We Close Our Eyes' Go West. The song just got me, even though it was not cool to be into them (Peter Cox is holding a wrench wearing a vest in the video)

'Cuddly Toy' Roachford.

'Do The Right Thing' Redhead Kingpin.

What would you name the autobiography of your life?Stringhead - the most expensive perfume comes in the smallest bottle. A nod to my nickname at school (I was thin with long hair).

What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

I always wondered what it would be like to have a job which allows you to leave work issues behind when you leave the office.

I find kids brilliant fun (or is it adults boring?) and used to volunteer for a children's charity giving poor kids a holiday. I'm actually chatting to a Royal Marine about an adventure camp along those lines.

I've also done stand-up but started a bit late and am terrified of the genius ones like Steve Hughes.