60 seconds with... Naomi Greatorex (Heath Protection Solutions)

We sit down with the Protection Advice Woman of the Year, Naomi Greatorex, to hear what she thinks mortgage advisers can be doing to protect more clients

Location: London

Products you advise on: I advise on personal protection, business protection and private medical insurance (PMI).

Typical client profile: I specialise in protection advice and receive referrals from professional services firms such as accountants and solicitors. Therefore I tend to see quite complex protection cases, typically larger cases, with clients generally being slightly older.

How do you incorporate protection into mortgage conversations?

Alongside running Heath Protection Solutions, I'm also the protection director at LDNfinance Solutions and support their mortgage advisers to write more protection business.

In my experience, it's important to have the protection conversation as early on as possible in the mortgage process and explain to the client exactly what's going to happen. It's important to mention the first call with the protection specialist and outline what that stage will look like, including the information they are going to ask for and how long the call will take.

Another key point is to mention that the protection advice is fee-free, as there's often a fee associated with the mortgage advice, and people may assume the same for protection.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

Get clients thinking about their personal circumstances and the importance of protection as early as possible, rather than mentioning protection at the end stage of the mortgage conversation. Make sure everything is in plain English and remove all jargon. Don't make the process any more confusing than it needs to be and use language that clients are used to hearing. Really understand what financial support clients get through their employer. Often people think they get sick pay until they go back to their employer and check. There's also often lots of confusion around employer support, particularly when people have recently moved jobs, they just don't know what they're entitled to. Do clients really know what statutory sick pay is and how vulnerable they are financially?

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

I don't actually think it's changed enough! There have certainly been improvements, for example online trusts and tools like CIExpert, which have made my life as an adviser easier, but I do think more can be done in the protection space.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

I would say my biggest challenge is staying at the forefront of my introducers' minds. At the moment, most referrals are reactive, where a client has mentioned protection to their accountant, for example, who has then referred them to me. I would like this to be a more proactive process, where introducers really understand the financial risks their clients face and where protection can help.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?Automating GP records (GPRs)! Many of my clients are slightly older, so have health conditions, and/or their cover amounts are high, which means that GPRs are typically requested. In my experience, they create so much administration work and the process of getting reports back with everything the underwriters need, in a timely manner, is often stressful. I always worry that clients won't stick around long enough to get the GPR back, which potentially means an unprotected client.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

My dog, Lola the Yorkiepoo.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

Be brave and push yourself. Being a female in the financial services industry can sometimes be challenging, and it would be easy to doubt yourself at times, but don't.

What 3 songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?



'Life on Mars' - David Bowie

My Dad is a massive Bowie fan and I watched him at Glastonbury in 2000 which was incredible.

'Ice Ice Baby' - Vanilla Ice

This is my go-to karaoke track.

'Live Forever' - Oasis

The album ['Definitely Maybe'] of my childhood.

What would you name the autobiography of your life?

Greator Goals, a nice play on my name.

What is your dream job (other than insurance obviously!)?

I'm a little torn on this. Either being in a band, but I can't sing or play an instrument!

Or being a travel writer or travel #instgrammer. I'm really into travel and exploring, and it would be amazing to get paid to do it! The only problem with being self-employed is that you don't get much time to go on holiday!

How did it feel to win the Woman of the Year - Protection Advice, at the recent Women in Financial Advice Awards?

I was so excited about being a finalist at the Women in Financial Advice Awards, and to win on the night surrounded by such successful women in financial services was such a truly amazing experience.