60 seconds with... Robert Harvey (Drewberry)

We sit down for a hot minute with Drewberry's head of protection advice to hear his top three adviser tips

Location: Brighton

Products you advise on: Financial planning, employee benefits, individual and business protection insurance (IP, Life & CIC) and private medical insurance.

Typical client profile: Our clients range from sole traders or individuals looking to protect themselves and their family, through to multi-million pound tech start-ups and established multi-national businesses looking to protect key employees & shareholders.

How do you incorporate protection into your conversations with clients?

We believe that protection should form the cornerstone of anyone's financial planning, so it's very much front and centre of the conversations we're having with clients. I think it ultimately comes down to advisers not being afraid to talk to their clients about the very real risks of not having protection and highlighting the limitations of state support and ‘self-insurance'.

What three tips would you give to other advisers looking to write more protection business?

Talk about it

Too often it seems conversations about protection insurance aren't taking place. If you're an IFA then an income shock from loss of earnings due to ill-health could be incorporated into cashflow modelling when discussing retirement plans. And there's no real excuse for a mortgage broker not to advise their client to secure their property through the provision of protection insurance. Engage with those already established in the industry

There is a packed agenda throughout the year of industry events and forums, which offer a great opportunity to network and share best practice. You'd only need to attend something like the COVER Claims Convention or Mental Health Forum to realise the positive impact protection insurance can have on your clients. Put yourself in your clients' shoes

Understand where a client is coming from psychologically when it comes to the need to protect their income. What's going on in their lives, what are their worries and concerns that protection could help alleviate?

How has technology changed your business, if at all?

We're a technology-focused financial services business, so technology is at the heart of everything we do. For us, technology enables us to reach and educate a wider audience, and in turn empower those clients to better understand and take control of their financial wellbeing. The whole industry needs to better embrace technology. While I don't see it replacing the role of the adviser, there are a myriad of ways in which it can complement their role enormously.

What is the biggest challenge facing you/your business?

While technology has proved hugely beneficial in a number of ways, there are some drawbacks also. People increasingly think insurance is something they can tackle themselves thanks to the proliferation of insurance search engines for general insurance (car, home, pet insurance), but there are still some products with so many nuances that it's worth speaking to an adviser.

Income protection is one such example, with so many different permutations, going the DIY route can be perilous. However, clients are often reluctant to start the conversation with an expert because of the perception that it's something they can tackle as easily as their car insurance, which isn't always the case.

What one thing would make your life easier as an adviser?

A rethink of underwriting processes, with a technology-driven approach to obtaining and processing information, and a more efficient model of obtaining third party medical information.

What gets you out of bed in the morning?

My neighbour's children banging on the walls.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old-self?

The dyed, long black hair and eye-liner wasn't a good look.

What songs are included on the soundtrack to your life?

As my music taste ranges from medieval and early renaissance music through to hardcore punk, I'm really not sure where I'd begin!

What is your dream job?

Historian, but perhaps of the slightly ‘edgy' variety rather than corduroy trousers and reinforced elbow patches.

Robert Harvey is head of protection advice for Drewberry