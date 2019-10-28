Google or their doctor... who do people trust more?

Despite people increasingly searching online for health information, a study by Kolabtree has found that doctors are still winning the war (just)

We've by no means given up on visits to our local GP in the UK. The average person visits their doctor just over five times per year, according to the NHS.

But recently, more and more people have been accessing online health information and seeking an automated diagnosis.

As this becomes increasingly common, we ask the question: who do people use more... Google or their doctor?

Doctors remain a 'less than firm' favourite

The scientific platform, Kolabtree, recently released a study surrounding online misdiagnosis.

The results show doctors are still winning the war against online search engines like Google.

Over half of people (56.7%) claim to get health information directly from their doctor. Luckily, visiting your GP is considered to be the most sensible source for diagnosis and advice by medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine.

Although most people do still tend to visit their GP when experiencing symptoms of sickness, an overwhelming amount of Brits are also looking elsewhere for reassurance. In the same survey, 43.2% of people said they would first Google their symptoms before booking an appointment. This precautionary measure could link to our reliance on digital data or the sheer amount of time it takes to book a doctors appointment when clinics are busy.

Kolabtree's study also segmented online searches to figure out which internet sources are favoured. The results showed people's reliance on various categories such as the top-ranking results in Google (26.2%), trusted government websites (25.1%), social media networks (4.5%) and other internet sources (8.4%). With Google's ranking system coming out on top, this puts a lot of pressure on the search provider to make its platform a safe place for users.

Is Google a safe place?

You might think it's normal for people to check Google for answers. After all, most of us rely on it to tell us about international news, daily weather updates and instructions on a multitude of subjects from DIY to personal care.

So, what's the big deal? Why can't you also use Google to check what type of headache you're experiencing or whether the colour of your pee is normal?

In reality, receiving medical advice is a little different than reading a blog to figure out how to install your newest IKEA shelf.

Information on the subject of health is sensitive. Google recognises this by classifying such information as Your Money Your Life (YMYL) content in their Search Quality Evaluator Guidelines. These internet pages contain potentially life-altering information. When it comes to health, it could lead an individual to make a false diagnosis, either entirely overestimating or underestimating an issue. At worst, a reassuring piece of online content could influence somebody with a serious health condition to ignore their symptoms.

In light of this, can Google ever really be a safe place? There's no denying the search engine, which dominates its market with 88.4% market share, takes its responsibility seriously. The platform consistently rolls out algorithm updates that aim to police online content and prevent misdiagnosis and the spread of misinformation.

These updates influence dramatic ranking shifts. If a webpage is found to be misleading, for example, it could jump from page one of the search results to the hundredth listing.

One such algorithm update is the Google Medic update. This algorithm shift seemed to target websites in the health sphere. Most search experts think this was a response to the rising pressure put on the search engine and a strategy deployed to make Google a safer space for searchers. If a webpage containing medical information and health advice didn't have an accredited author attributed to the text, Google penalised them. The same goes for websites with spammy features like pop-up ads and those with lower referrals from similar websites.

Since Google Medic, the visibility of poor online content has been reduced, meaning searchers are less likely to be met with inaccurate advice. However, it's important to note that sub-par content is never totally removed from Google — instead, drops to a lower-ranked search position. This is the exact method Facebook takes and that has received constant criticism since the social network built a reputation for being a hive of fake news.

Expert advice

Taking everything into account, is Google a safe place? Some experts don't think so.

Kolabtree's digital content manager, Ramya Sriram, said: "We urge people to invest in qualified practitioners to assist in the writing of academic papers, blogs, news articles and any other information that's likely to surface online. This isn't only to better your chances of appearing in top search positions on Google, but it's also in the interest of the end-user.

"Those with medical certifications - or other equivalent accreditations - are far better positioned to give accurate, trustworthy advice," he continued.

"Remember, as a content provider, you are always responsible for the impact of your content and as digital information becomes increasingly popular, you will be held partially accountable for how such content influences a reader's future decision-making. As search engines take on the role of a doctor, content providers will be held liable for false information."