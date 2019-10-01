A Candid look... At lead generation

Katie Crook-Davies meets one of the minds behind Tom and Polly to discuss transparency, managing customer expectations and ensuring that online leads are kept 'warm'

We all know that protection is hard to sell; a challenge that lead generators look to overcome by combatting consumer preconceptions and cognitive biases which impact buying behaviour, to ensure that the enquires they pass to advisers and insurers are ‘warm'. But despite the important role of lead generators when it comes to protection sales, it's hard to ignore the slightly tarnished reputation that this industry has developed.

Last month Candid, previously E-finity Leads, announced a 200% increase in traffic to their Tom and Polly sites. The firm has been making waves in the lead generation space with its Tom and Polly brands, which were acquired from AGT Media towards the end of last year. The videos pop up in Facebook newsfeeds and feature people, often celebrities, talking about the need for life insurance, and specifically targeting mums: in the case of Polly.co.uk. And dads: with Tom.co.uk.

‘Start my free quote'

COVER wanted to know how the journey consumers go on once they've engaged with one of these videos is designed to ensure a lead remains a friendly one.

"Polly.co.uk is promoted and the URL shared," says Joshua Sargent, general manager at Candid. "It would then be down to the consumer to consciously make that search and head over to the Polly website.

"There's a call to action button to ‘start my free quote'. They enter their details into that form, and if they're happy with their information and the process they click ‘submit'. We do state that if they ‘submit' they will be introduced to an authorised FCA broker."

The consumer is then matched with a broker from the Tom and Polly approved panel, who will call the customer and go through the usual fact-finding process, assess their needs and activate a protection policy where relevant.

Looking at Trustpilot, both Tom and Polly have received excellent reviews, particularly when it comes to service, speed, and the ease of buying life insurance. But narrowing in on some of the negative reviews, it's worrying to see comments such as ‘pushy sales people' and ‘bombarded with marketing calls', pointing towards a general misunderstanding around the role of Tom and Polly and the relationship with advisers, with some believing that Tom and Polly are in fact insurers.

We know that lack of trust in our industry is one of the main reasons that people choose not to purchase life insurance, and comments such as these will sadly not help our cause, even against a backdrop of predominantly excellent feedback. Can lead generators take further steps to increase transparency and better manage consumer expectations?

‘Working with people that we know and trust'

Candid has partnered with six FCA-regulated adviser firms on their approved panel, with Sargent explaining that "enquiries aren't going into a web of mysterious brokers" which is a "common misconception in the industry." He says that Candid is keen to "work with people they know and trust." For that reason, it has deliberately kept the pool of advisers they work with relatively small.

Linking back to the aforementioned Trustpilot reviews, it's clear that messaging and communication to consumers needs to be clear and transparent, which is something Sargent explains Candid is focused on. "We maintain our brand's awareness and identify, and we make sure the approved panel do exactly the same," he says.

While the advice firms they work with can use their own brand, they communicate that they are an ‘approved partner' of Polly.co.uk, which helps to ensure consistency of message and a clearer journey for customers.

Candid is keen to combat the negative perceptions around lead generation and explain that GDPR has helped to improve the quality of leads, as companies can no longer "monetise databases", an approach which historically put companies at risk of purchasing fraudulent leads, including very old leads, and leads of unknown origin.

"We're only generating enquiries from two sources," adds Sargeant. "Tom and Polly are very black and white, the client knows exactly where the consumer has come from. We don't really experience a great deal of confusion with anything fraudulent or issues with the data, because it's all real time."

‘The right place at the right time'

Candid recently announced that it had generated more than 300,000 life insurance enquiries over the last 12 months, and to date, has helped to insure more than 150,000 families across the UK.

Sargent explains that their success is down to two things, firstly their innovative approach to marketing, using videos, often featuring celebrities, as their primary medium, and secondly, making sure their content reaches the right audiences at the right time. "We run video content as the primary marketing tool, revolutionising the way that people are looking at insurance," he says.

"But we are also in the right place at the right time. We are getting that marketing material out in front of people at a time when they are able to contemplate it. It's something that can be done there and then, they can submit their enquiry on their mobile phone and get that contact immediately, straight to the same mobile phone."

And being in the ‘right place at the right time' has been even more important for Candid's Tom site, which "struggles to generate anything close to what's generated from Polly in the week between 9am and 5pm". Evenings and weekends have become the hot spot for Tom.co.uk and, according to Sargent [pictured below], "the men that don't have life insurance aren't accessible throughout the day."

‘There's a story being told'

Candid's approach to marketing life insurance has yielded strong results, but has admittedly divided opinion among consumers, with one Trustpilot review stating that the ‘method of advertising lacks a moral compass and integrity.'

But Candid's view is that it wants to really engage with consumers and believes that engagement is key to converting a consumer into a customer. "Moving away from the figures, facts, percentages and rates, it's more about the motivation and the reason why life insurance is a good idea."

Ultimately the firm's angle is that "there's a story being told", and while the videos may have polarised opinion, it is clear that they've helped to raise awareness of insurance and, if the numbers are anything to go by, increased the number of people considering insuring their own life.

‘I want the buyer to be interested in the overall lifetime of the policy'

Alain Desmier, who prior to launching Contact State, sold life insurance leads for over 10 years, believes that insurers and advisers should be better reviewing their lead generation partners.

He thinks a shift in focus is needed, away from week one sales, to taking a longer term view, a view of lifetime value.

"I want the buyer to be interested in the overall lifetime of the policy, rather than what week one looks like," says Desmier. "If you tell a seller that you're only interested in sales, they're going to generate leads that look great on day one, but perhaps don't look so great on month six."

And while this isn't an approach taken by Candid, with a proposition built around need awareness, some lead generators have led with price, which Desmier explains positions life insurance as a commodity, something that isn't valued and inevitably leads to policy lapses, commission clawbacks and unprotected consumers.

"The disaster for the industry would be a situation where lots of people sign up for life insurance and cancel within six months," he explains.

"That's what a short-term approach might look like, a whole wave of people taking out life insurance and when things get tough, they drop it because they don't think it's important."

And the real danger is that those same people "don't come back to life insurance because they've had a negative experience".

Desmier believes transparency is key and wants insurers to take marketing risk as seriously as health risk, when it comes to life insurance.

"I want every lead to show the landing page that it's been delivered from and the marketing advert that the consumer saw. I want that to be taken as seriously as a consumer's medical," he says. "All buyers have a significant responsibility to ensure that the marketing they're buying from lead generators is compliant."

Quality over quantity

Lead generators will probably always have a part to play in protection, and done right, these businesses will continue to get people thinking about life insurance, hopefully going one step closer to bridging the protection gap. But as Alain alluded, there possibly needs to be more focus on quality over quantity, to ensure that people are buying policies for the right reasons, appreciating the need and recognising the value that protection offers.

It would be great to get to the stage where protection isn't the first thing to go when times are tough, but will people ever appreciate their life insurance more than their Sky-plus package? It would be nice to think so.