SPOTLIGHT: Serious illness and mental health

Vitality underwriting & claims director investigates the psychological impact of a physical condition

Over the past few years the insurance industry has begun to pay far more attention to mental health. Whether it's improving their approach to health or life cover, the role of insurance in prevention or access to the treatment or tools that can help people better manage their mental health, providers are taking their role and the part they have to play in this much more seriously than ever before.

It's not exactly plain sailing yet and there is much more we all need to do, with insurance companies and advisers rightfully continuing to challenge themselves in this area. One area that we continue to see falling short across the life insurance industry is where mental health is a secondary condition, or a consequence of a physical condition, rather than the primary claim.

Most of us can, thankfully, only imagine how we might feel if a sudden or unexpected serious health event was to happen and it won't come as a surprise that many people find themselves feeling more anxious as they try to adjust to irrevocable life changes as a result of their illness or condition.

Serious/critical illness policies and terminal illness riders largely focus on covering and offering protection against a large number of physical health conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and multiple sclerosis, to name just a few. After a person gets any diagnosis and makes a claim, the standard process will involve the insurer focusing on gathering the information they need to process the claim and get the correct financial aid to them.

What is commonly neglected, ignored or forgotten about during this process is the effect such a diagnosis might be having on the person's mental health.

Depression and anxiety found across chronic or terminal diagnosis

An estimated quarter of all patients[1] with advanced cancer suffer from depression and The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) estimates that sufferers from chronic illness are three times more likely to be depressed. The emotional impact of an illness, terminal or not, the side effects of treatment, rate of illness progression and in some cases, the impact on cognitive functioning are all contributors to the persons physiological health.

Initial diagnosis and ongoing treatment for any physical health issue also comes with its own issues, with high stress levels reported by people as they adjust to any changes it brings. Plus, any life threatening moment or change can be extremely stressful on both the mind and body and bring about a confrontation with one's own mortality.

Research from the British Medical Journal in 2018 found depression affects around 20% of cancer patients, and 10% have anxiety. This compares with 5% and 7% of the general population who have suffered from these conditions in the past year[2]. Studies also show that around 40% of people[3] who have survived a heart attack experience significant emotional responses, which are in turn, associated with future health issues. Those who suffer from MS have a depression prevalence of up to 50%[4] and those with Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD- Crohn's Disease & Ulcerative Colitis), also show higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to the general population[5].

Depression during any illness can also compound poor treatment compliance and worsen outcomes. For example, diabetes patients who report depression symptoms can have poorer control of their blood sugar levels, which in turn can actually intensify the symptoms of depression.

What does this mean for insurers and advisers?

Insurers encounter customers with a whole range of physical conditions when a claim is submitted or during the underwriting process. Each adviser will be familiar with the terms and conditions of any given policy and the guidelines for claims assessment and underwriting. They will also know what to do when a customer claims for a specific mental health condition or discloses one on the underwriting application.

Where we need to see changes in the industry is when the mental health condition hides behind the ‘main risk'. Making this happen is not necessarily clear cut and there is no obvious solution. Human beings can be incredibly resilient in the face of adversity and any claims assessor who's spoken to a claimant with only months or weeks to live will probably recall conversations filled with gallows humour. For every one of those customers who use black comedy as a coping mechanism, there will be others concealing a depression which is influencing their behaviour.

In many circumstances there will not be evidence of an overt mental health problem in the GP notes, disclosure or in discussions with the person. Depression or anxiety can manifest differently and often covertly, and the person might be unable to or have difficulty following what appear to be fairly straightforward instructions such as filling in a form, making a telephone call or obtaining consent. These can all be important signs for the adviser to look out for, and make sure they respond to sensitively.

Summary

There has been much discussion recently about access to insurance for people with mental health difficulties and there is still a perception that the insurance industry could do better when it comes to assessing and understanding mental health risks.

This discussion has mainly centred on when a specific mental health condition is disclosed on an application or claim form. What insurers sometimes forget is that many of the other conditions which are assessed also have a mental illness component either explicitly or implicitly. It's imperative therefore that both advisers and providers think beyond the initial condition. When we design our underwriting and claims processes or become frustrated at customers' inability to follow our instructions, we would do well to bear that in mind and recognise the stress, anxiety or depression that person may also be experiencing. Sometimes, there's more to the story than meets the eye.