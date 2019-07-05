Health insurance is evolving… but will cheaper products grow the market?

Katie Crook-Davies meets the innovators in the health market to hear why they're doing things differently

Things are changing in the world of private medical insurance (PMI), with new entrants to the market and a shift in focus away from more traditional end-to-end comprehensive cover towards private diagnostics and value added services.

Here, COVER speaks with some of the newer players in this space to understand why they're doing things differently and what they're doing to improve access to healthcare provision for businesses.

PMI - highly desired but ‘complicated and expensive'

We know that PMI is highly valued by employees, in fact, Capita research found that PMI is the most desired benefit with almost 50% of UK employees wanting to see it as part of their employee benefit package. Which explains why the majority of PMI contracts sold in the UK are employer-funded, particularly for those growing businesses who are looking to attract and retain the best talent.

But, despite its popularity among employees, sales of PMI have stagnated according to Matthew Reed, managing director and co-founder of Equipsme, who tells COVER: "The health insurance market since 2009 has either flat-lined or declined," pointing to a lack of innovation as a driver.

"I don't think there's been any innovation in the health market at all," he says. "In general, insurers innovate when they are forced to. They are forced to when losses occur."

And the need for innovation is increasing as businesses are being faced with increasing PMI costs, says Timothy Dodd, director of Cignpost. "With rising treatment costs, it's a race to the bottom," he points out. "Policyholder numbers are falling, premiums are rising."

Medigo managing director Bruce Eaton, speaks of the high levels of medical inflation currently sitting around the 6-12% mark and questions the ongoing affordability of PMI for businesses: "Could health care provision be the new DB scheme? The start of closed-scheme mentality?"

Affordable health cover is even more important for SMEs, who are often expanding and fighting for the best talent, which is in fact one of the reasons that Equipsme entered the market back in March 2018. The start-up focuses on delivering affordable PMI which meets the needs of uninsured SMEs, and according to Reed, the demand is there.

"More than half of all UK businesses have looked into buying health insurance for their workforce, however we also know that only 5% of companies offer private medical insurance to their teams," says Reed. "The reasons businesses walk away are that it's [the product] too complicated, too expensive or doesn't do what they want it to do.

"A lot of people out there are thinking about looking after their staff but do not have the products to do it," adds Reed.

Diagnostics insurance - ‘solving a problem'

Cignpost launched its variation on full PMI with its private diagnostics insurance (PDI) around 18 months ago. Dodd explains why it launched this benefit, which is designed to complement the work of the NHS. "The NHS is a wonderful institution, nobody can throw more resources at a health issue than the NHS," says Dodd. "But where they struggle is the sheer volume of people coming in at the top into primary care and then requiring diagnosis.

"For me, PDI is solving a problem, it's addressing a need and a problem that exists."

The benefit allows employees, as well as individuals, to receive a private diagnosis, helping them to avoid the growing NHS waiting times and arguably improve productivity for businesses, as workers are able to receive quicker confirmation of their health condition, at a potentially stressful and worrying time. And by removing the treatment cover, Cignpost is able to reduce the monthly premium per employee. As an example, for PDI, a business would pay £9 per month for a 30 year old employee in a small scheme, compared to around £40 for full PMI, making this type of cover a much more affordable solution for employers.

Of course, it's then a question of how do employees receive treatment following a positive diagnosis? Cignpost explains that all of their PDI policies are underpinned by its Cignpost Health membership service which provides personal support via nurse case managers. Its nurse team manages continuity of care from the private sector to the public sector. "We're making the existing supply chain within the NHS more efficient," Dodd explains.

"We can triage situations and expedite GP appointments on the basis of need and the GP surgeries will listen to us," he adds. "We're sending members back to where their patient records exist."

Treatment insurance - ‘innovative'

At the other end of the spectrum, Medigo recently announced the launch of GLOBALCOVER, which costs business from £10 per month per employee. This benefit supports employees after the point of diagnosis by providing them with access to a second medical opinion service and funding treatment for specific serious illnesses such as cancer, heart surgery, neurosurgery and organ transplantation. It's worth noting that treatment must be received outside of the UK, however Medigo will fund travel and accommodation costs, offering a lifetime limit for each employee of £1,000,000.

Medigo's focus on global treatment stems from a desire to offer employees access to more advanced treatments than those that are available in the UK, and also reduced waiting times. Ugur Samut, Medigo CEO adds: "We hope to help more people gain peace of mind that they'll get the right medical treatment when they need it. Even highly developed healthcare systems struggle to meet the needs of people dealing with life-threatening illness, who often require fast and innovative treatment."

A ‘sliding scale' approach

Going one step further we enter the realms of full end-to-end support, involving cover for diagnostics and treatment, but what are providers doing to make this solution more affordable than more traditional PMI offerings?

Equipsme offer four modules for businesses, ranging from GP access at £7 per employee, per month, up to diagnostics and treatment cover at just under £30 per month per employee. Fixed costs don't change by age, smoker status or medical history in a bid to improve transparency and simplify products that are perceived to be complex. PMI increases in cost significantly with age, so offering a £30 per month fixed cost could well be appealing for businesses looking to cover their workforce.

Like Medigo, Equipsme has been able to bring down the price by restricting the number of conditions they cover for treatment - in particular, cancer treatment won't be covered. So employees will need to go back to the NHS for cancer or self-fund private treatment.

For Reed, it's about offering businesses choice and employees flexibility around their level of cover. "The company buys what they feel is appropriate and then the individual is able to buy more and add their family," he says.

"We've built a sliding scale to allow people to step off into the NHS where they trust it."

Cash plans - ‘they have their place'

Cash plans have long been regarded as a more affordable alternative to PMI for businesses, and one which Dodd believes is highly attractive to employees.

"If you ask an employee ‘would you rather have a cash plan, or would you rather have PDI?' when they're well, they'd probably err on the side of cash plan," he says. "I'm not dismissing cash plans, they have their place."

Equipsme's initial consumer research would concur with Dodd's views, finding that there was significant demand for dental and optical cover, which the start-up subsequently built into its offering as an optional extra, alongside stress support.

However, Reed expressed his doubts around the value of these cash benefits when used on a standalone basis. "As a product, it sits uneasily with us as it's not really about looking after your staff and getting your staff back to work," he says.

"A pair of subsidised glasses and shiny teeth. Is that in keeping with looking after your staff?"

Interestingly, despite the high demand, Reed confirms that sales of dental and optical add-ons have actually been significantly lower than expected, and in fact more businesses have been looking towards its stress support module. He attributes this to "the increased profile that mental health has had in the last couple of years".

Reed believes that there's more businesses can be doing in this area. "There's a lack of leadership in businesses around mental wellbeing," he adds, explaining that part of the challenge is around the variation is attitudes within the workforce when it comes to mental health: "Half of employers think it's whale music, half think ‘I need this!'"

Cignpost's PDI, Medigo's GLOBALCOVER and Equipsme's modular approach are focused on addressing the needs of businesses, particularly smaller businesses, by making health cover more affordable. And while these solutions aren't as comprehensive as more traditional PMI products, they do still have a place.

Products like these are doing their bit to help grow the healthcare market, by appealing to uninsured businesses and getting some employers thinking about health cover for the first time, but it remains to be seen whether they have the far-reaching appeal that these products are designed to have. As Reed puts it: "They are for the many, not for the few."