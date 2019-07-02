How are insurers supporting family carers?

Adam Higgs explores which income protection providers offer family carer's benefit; how and to whom

There are many reasons why a person may involuntarily lose their income. Across the market there are a multitude of policies that can protect a client's income in the event of injury, illness or losing their job through no fault of their own.

Such policies as income protection plans and accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) provide financial security if something happens to the life assured, however what if the life assured needs to take time away from work to look after a family member who, through injury or illness is unable to do so themselves?

Under employment law, all employees have the right to take time off work to deal with unforeseen matters and emergencies regarding dependents. A prime example of this is if a dependent falls ill or is taken into hospital. Whilst this may protect the employee's job, the employer is not obliged to pay them for the time taken off. More generous employers may continue to pay an employee in the short term; however it is unlikely that this will continue for an extended period of time, leaving the employee exposed financially.

Family carer's benefit is a relatively new feature designed for exactly this purpose by providing an income for the life assured if they need to take time off work to provide care for a family member suffering from ill health or injury. AIG, Aviva and Zurich all include this feature in their income protection plans and will pay the lesser of the benefit amount and £1,500 per month after three months of incapacity for a maximum of 12 months.

The important point to note is that insurers specify what relation a family member must be in order to qualify for family carer's benefit. The obligation for employers relates to dependents which is defined as someone who depends on the employee for care. This could therefore be a spouse, partner, child, parent, or someone else who is dependent on the employee, for example a neighbour. Within family carer benefit the person requiring care is limited to partners and children and no one currently covers parents as can be seen below.

This leads on to the question of what age are children required to be in order to qualify. Both Aviva and Zurich do not specify a minimum age suggesting that children can qualify from birth. AIG on the other hand provides a minimum age of 30 days before a child can qualify. In terms of maximum ages both AIG and Aviva provide differing qualifying ages dependent on whether the child is in full time education or not, whereas Zurich has one set age.

In terms of children it is also worth noting that LV= provides parent and child cover within its income protection plan that pays an amount equal to six times the monthly benefit (subject to a maximum of £25,000) if the life assured's child is diagnosed with a specific illness, undergoes a specific operation or medical procedure. This again could be a very useful cash boost if a client needs to take time off work to care for their child.

As with standard income protection, the relation of the client is required to meet a certain definition of incapacity. For Aviva and Zurich, the relation is required to meet three of the activities of daily living. AIG on the other hand requires the relation to be unable to complete three work tasks, whilst children under the age of five will qualify if their illness or injury means they need continuous health care throughout the day and night which is necessary for the health, welfare and protection of the child, compared to a child of a similar age who does not have any illness or injury.

Whilst maintaining an income is vitally important in such circumstances, there are wider issues which the client will face when caring for a loved one. Often carers will need wider support to help them better understand the condition their dependent is suffering from, what to expect with regard to any treatment and the effects of this, or even the changes they might make to their home to help the family member better adapt.

Having access to a nurse who can either directly help or refer the client to services that support them can be a huge aid in adapting to what is a significant lifestyle change. A number of insurers provide their clients with access to nurses that can provide a number of services relevant for carers for exactly this reason.

Whilst these services can be a lifeline for the carer, let us not forget the family member suffering from the injury or illness. In recent times, insurers have started to provide benefits that are available not only to the life assured but to wider family members as well. Access to nurses is one such benefit that Aviva, Legal & General and Royal London offer to the wider family members that qualify under family carer benefits. Like with the life assured this could provide much needed support in a more timely manner than might be available through the NHS.

Nurse services, however are not the only benefits that an incapacitated family member could benefit from. Clearly every case will be different and the requirements of the family member will vary dependent on their condition. In some cases counselling may be beneficial, whilst in others access to a GP or even a second medical opinion may provide faster treatment or more comfort in the diagnosis or treatment plan. Below we have highlighted which insurers offer such benefits to the family members of the life assured within their income protection plan.

The main reason for recommending an income protection plan will always be to ensure that the life assured has sufficient income in the event of ill health or injury. It is reassuring however that insurers are increasingly recognising that the health of direct family members can also have an impact on a client's ability to earn. With the addition of features such as family carer's benefit and many insurers opening their added value benefit services to wider family members, there is more support available than ever before.

Adam Higgs is head of research at Protection Guru