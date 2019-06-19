How do we fix the productivity puzzle?

Paul Avis investigates what changes need to be made at an organisational level to reduce presenteeism

As our presenteeism and productivity research has showed, we do not start from a great place.

Let's start with leadership:

Almost half (45%) of UK employees say their employer doesn't understand how to improve productivity.

A sixth (16%) feel poor management and lack of recognition is having a negative impact on their work.

Just three in 10 (30%) feel like they belong to a team and their role in that team is valued.

Only 26% of workers respect their senior leadership team and a quarter (23%) say feeling their boss doesn't care about their health or wellbeing damages their productivity.

Moving to employees, specifically their mental health:

Three in 10 (30%) say feeling anxious or stressed because of high workloads/pressure to perform regularly impacts their productivity at work.

Over a fifth (22%) of UK employees went into work when feeling mentally ill last year, up from 18% in 2016.

The perception that taking time off for a mental illness is less widely accepted than for a physical illness persists.

Three in 10 (29%) say it's easy to take time off for a physical illness within their organisation, but not for a mental illness.

It is believed over 420,000 people in problem debt consider taking their own life in England each year, and more than 100,000 people in debt actually attempt suicide.[1]

There is such an ingrained culture of attendance that our research from September 2018 showed nine in 10 workers came into work despite being ill. In addition:

Nearly half (47%) of all employees surveyed didn't take a sick day in 2017, with one in five (19%) believing they would be perceived as weak if they did.

A quarter (25%) said their workload was too great for them to take time off.

The link to technology

Is the working environment encouraging productivity? Workers in cubicles (37%) and open plan offices (32%) are more regularly affected by workplace stress than those who work from home (17%).

Lack of investment is one piece of the puzzle, as companies ignore advancements in technology:

80% of employees feel technology has a positive influence on their productivity at work.

Two-thirds of managers saw a correlation between technology and their organisation's performance.[2]

Technology is not a silver bullet though. Thirty-seven percent believe that an automated solution to their job will arrive.[3]

Supplying the right technology is a clear challenge to organisations to increase productivity; if jobs are replaced then productivity may suffer as those who are left disengage from an increasingly automated workplace.

Unreliable hardware loaded with outdated or incompatible software, combined with tight targets and stretched workforces is the perfect recipe for reducing morale and damaged productivity.

What about the emotional side?

Are the organisation's employment policies and procedures fit for purpose? 77% of employees who are offered flexible working say it improves their productivity. We do need a reality check here though. Operational and business reasons, like fulfilment of an employment contract, will supersede such requests. Businesses should consider each request and ideally have a policy that supports management decision-making.

Ensuring employees take holiday is important. An Institute of Leadership and Management survey of 1,000 workers found 61% felt obliged to work on holiday.[4] Making it company policy not to work on holiday, or outside working hours provides tangible direction that work/life balance is important.

Proactively communicating the employee benefits your organisation has can make employees feel valued with little to no cost to the employer.

A survey by Willis Towers Watson found 19% of employers reported lack of employee engagement with their benefits programmes,[5] so organisations which have spent money on their proposition should be looking to communicate them.

A survey by Thomsons Online Benefits found benefits ranked high in all factors of how employees feel about their employer.[6]

There are approximately 44,000 registered group life assurance (GLA) policies currently in force. However, of the 1.8m organisations that could have group risk benefits, less than 2% have made the purchase.[7] That means 98% do not have GLA, and furthermore 99% do not have group income protection (GIP) and 99.8% do not have group critical illness (GCI). Businesses which have paid for these benefits have genuinely looked to protect their employees from some of life's financial shocks and should be shouting about it from the rooftops.

Additional support services included with these products each have a financial value to the customer as well, which can be viewed either as a saving or an increase in pay for total reward statements. For example, we estimate the support services embedded in our proposition are valued at approximately £205 for GCI, £180 for GIP and £30 for GLA - per employee.

Paul Avis is marketing director for Canada Life Group Insurance