Six reasons why businesses should be disability-confident

Workplace wellbeing specialist Jo Stubbs discusses XpertHR's good practice guide on disability

There are more than 3.7 million[i] disabled people in work in the UK. However, disabled people are more than twice as likely to be unemployed as non-disabled people.

The government wants to address this issue and at the end of 2018 announced a new £40 million voluntary scheme[ii] in England and Wales to help disabled people who are long-term unemployed get back into work. It aims to provide "highly personalised packages of employment support for people who are at least a year away from moving into work", with the target of supporting 10,000 disabled people over four years[iii].

The initiative focuses on giving people the skills and confidence to get back into the workplace.

However, employers can also play their part in creating a welcoming environment for disabled people. Not only is this good for disabled people, but it also makes good business sense - as these six reasons for creating a disability-confident workplace demonstrate.

1. Ageing workforce

According to the Business Disability Forum an average of 2% of the working-age population develop a disability every year. As people age the incidence of disability increases and, with an ageing workforce, it is inevitable that more employees will develop a disability during their career. Unless companies adopt an ethos of retaining staff whose circumstances change, either personally or because they are affected by disability, they risk losing experienced and talented employees.

2. Ability, not disability

Companies benefit from employing people in roles that suit their skill set. They need to focus on people's ability, rather than disability, to maximise talents and skills. Someone with autism, for example, may have the core skills needed for a role that requires dedication to routine tasks and spotting anomalies in large amounts of data. Employers can minimise any bias and ensure they get the best person for the job if they concentrate on key skills and competencies when recruiting.

3. Innovation and creativity

To develop new ideas, organisations need a workforce that can innovate; one that can draw on a range of perspectives and personal backgrounds. Disabled people have often had to develop resourcefulness, creativity and the ability to look at situations differently to find solutions to manage their health condition. They are likely to bring these valuable attributes to the workplace, applying innovation and creativity when dealing with customers, and drawing on their tenacity and resilience.

4. Disability awareness

Many potential customers will have a disability or be disability aware. It is estimated that one in three of the UK population has a disability or is close to someone who does - representing significant buying power. Organisations with good knowledge and skills to interact with individuals with disabilities will potentially gain a larger percentage of this market, and businesses that employ people with disabilities are more likely to have insight into how to provide the products and services that customers with an interest in disability want.

5. Low staff turnover

Another benefit for businesses of being disability confident is that turnover of employees with disabilities tends to be low, as they often show loyalty and commitment to their employer. In particular, organisations that create opportunities for people who have been out of work for some time due to disability are likely to gain highly motivated and dedicated employees.

6. Reduce litigation risk

Finally, employers that create a disability-confident workplace will minimise the risk of litigation, potentially saving their organisation substantial costs. Successful disability discrimination claims under the Equality Act 2010 have no upper ceiling in terms of compensation, and managers and HR can spend a lot of time preparing for and attending employment tribunal hearings. An employer's reputation can also be negatively affected by discrimination claims, potentially impacting future recruitment and the engagement and productivity of existing staff.

What actions can businesses take?

Employers should take appropriate tactical actions to create a disability-confident organisation. This includes putting in place effective policies for all aspects of organisational operations, including recruitment and talent management.

However, policy alone won't create equality of opportunity or an inclusive culture. It is essential that training is given to all staff and particularly line managers to help them understand the organisation's goals.

Strong leadership, effective management and robust policies will put in place a firm foundation for an inclusive organisation that supports people with disabilities to be productive and fulfilled.

XpertHR offers further guidance on disability in the workplace in its good practice guide on disability.