Five things we learnt from the COVER Claims Convention 2019

Our key takeaways from our first ever conference focusing entirely on claims, industry trust and transparency

Friday 10 May saw more than 100 industry professionals gather in West London for a full morning of claims; to talk about statistics, sharing stories and connecting with customers.

Here are five key things that we took away from the day:

1. As an industry we should be sharing positive news stories to truly build consumer trust

The day started with an engaging keynote session from Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group, who spoke about the lack of consumer trust in our industry and what we need to be doing to address that. A vital element for him is collaboration, a need for advisers and providers to work better together to share their positive claims stories. In his words, "don't be like the Penguin", an entertaining Batman reference, but also a nickname for his old boss, and particularly poignant when it comes to our industry and many others. We know that just one bad claims story can have a devastating impact on consumer trust, and sadly it has historically been these stories that have made the press. We should be working better together to share the good news and get it out into the wider world. Watch the full presentation here.

2. "The basis of trust is expectation"

During a panel debate looking at the claim journey in a digital era, Luke Ashworth, protection consultant at protectiongeek.co.uk, spoke about the importance of managing customers' expectations in developing trust. His thoughts are that tech has a role to play in improving transparency around the claims process, providing we get the language right as an industry - remembering the need for empathy and compassion around claims - and without forgetting the human element. If we get it right, it will help to better manage expectations, and should result in fewer of the bad claims stories and more of the positive ones. Technology won't likely revolutionise the claims experience, but it can be used as an enabler to help better educate customers.

3. Give someone more than two statistics and the emotional side of their brain switches off

Explained Scott Cadger, head of underwriting and claims strategy at Scottish Widows, during the same panel. As an industry, we do a fantastic job at releasing our protection claims stats each year, but are we at risk of giving consumers too many numbers, are we guilty of statistical numbing? In Scott's words, "people engage with people", so using powerful, positive claims stories will likely have far greater impact than claims statistics.

4. We focus on the 98% of claims that are paid, but we should be talking about the 2% that aren't

Stuart Tragheim, CEO of Holloway Friendly, in his session around putting the member first, spoke about the need to be more transparent around the 2%. We know that non-disclosure accounts for the majority of declined claims, but do customers really understand that? Can we, both providers and advisers, be doing more to educate customers on the importance of full disclosure upfront to avoid a declined claim and the inevitable bad press story?

5. Is TPD fit for purpose?

An interesting point raised by Andrew Wilkinson, director at Moneysworth, during the touching and personal story he told of his wife, Ges, who has been suffering a neurological illness. Ges has been off work for two and a half years with her condition and yet has been unable to make a TPD claim on her protection policy, due to the lack of proof of permanency. This is clearly an industry wide issue, with the ABI stats telling us that only 70% of TPD claims were paid in 2018, compared to 90% and upwards for other protection benefits. Wilkinson spoke of advisers often positioning the TPD benefit as a ‘catch-all' definition, designed to pay out for conditions not explicitly named on the policy, but is this true for a definition that's so hard to claim under? Perhaps it is time that the industry rethinks the TPD model to avoid yet more bad outcomes for customers.