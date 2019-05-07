Claims: The good, the bad… and the ugly?

Adam Higgs assesses how claims handling processes differ between income protection providers

The point at which a client tragically needs to claim on a protection policy is the point at which this industry gets to show their worth.

If we provide a good experience, the client or their family will forever be positive about the day they took out a protection plan and hopefully promote this to their friends and family.

Provide a bad experience and you risk unravelling all the good work done by the industry and heightening the general publics' perception that insurers are evil and do not want to pay claims.

Register your free place at the COVER Claims Convention

LifeSearch and MorganAsh's ‘A Vision for FeelGood Claim' report proposes a number of ways the industry can work together in order to provide a far better experience for those in the unfortunate position of needing to make a claim. We at Protection Guru whole heartedly support the approach outlined and, within this feature, we take a look at some of the income protection insurers' current processes when clients' need to make a claim.

Most claims will start with a call to the insurer's claims team who have traditionally been the front-line support for the client throughout the claims process. This initial process can be particularly difficult for claimants and a process they will only want to go through once, as they need to explain the reason behind the claim.

In response to the Protection Distributor's Group's ‘Claim Charter', we are delighted to see that all insurers now ensure that each client receives a dedicated claims handler to help guide them through their claim. This means that each claimant should only need to divulge information once as their key contact at the insurer should be familiar with the case.

Training staff

As the main point of contact with claimants it is vital that claims handers can talk compassionately and be able to provide the right level of information. As such insurers' should help their staff by providing them with training. For income protection there are a number of different types of training that claims handlers receive which are designed to make their interaction with claimants as smooth as possible. These can include:

Training from support groups that can help claims handlers talk to people going through difficult times. Most insurers seem to provide this type of training with the Samaritans, Macmillan's and Winston's Wish often providing the training.

Training on the most common causes of income protection claims. Insurers often bring in their chief medical officer to provide such training so that their claims handlers know exactly the right questions to ask claimants first time.

Specialist training on how to converse with people suffering from mental illness. Increasingly important for income protection claimants this training can provide claims handlers with deeper insight into mental illness and how to deal with claimants that will be particularly vulnerable.

We asked each insurer which of the above training their claims handlers received and the graph below shows their responses.

Getting a response

Ensuring that claimants can speak to a dedicated contact that has been given the relevant training to answer questions compassionately is one thing. Ensuring that a claims handler is there ready to answer the call whenever a client wants to make a claim is another.

For some, just picking up the phone to notify the insurer of a claim will be a massive and extremely traumatic step. Imagine the anxiety and stress that will be caused if they are unable to speak to someone and have to go through the process again at another time. Imagine spending hours working up the strength to make the call just to receive an automated message stating "our working hours are 8am to 6pm…"

This is exactly the type of message claimants will receive if they call most claims lines outside of ‘traditional working hours'. Only Royal London and Zurich currently open their claims lines on a Saturday and Sunday, and only AIG and Vitality keep their claims lines open later than 6pm on a weekday (both open until 8pm).

Involving advisers

As the ‘A Vision for FeelGood Claims' report highlights, advisers can have a vital role in the claims process, especially if there are claims across multiple insurers. In such scenarios the adviser can help ensure that duplication is kept to a minimum by asking insurers to share and collaborate with regard to medical information where possible. A big issue for many advisers' however is that they are often not informed when a client makes a claim directly with the insurer.

Of course, there may be instances where the client does not want their adviser to be informed of a claim and particularly the circumstances surrounding it. The issue is not advisers needing to know what has led to the claim, but needing to know there is one in place. They can then alter their communications with the client appropriately. The worst thing that an adviser could do is to go bulldozing into a conversation with a client only to find out that they are incapacitated in some way. If they are made aware of a claim an adviser could communicate with the client to offer assistance if required.

Across the market there seems to be three approaches to informing advisers of a claim. The first is those who will inform the adviser unless the client expressly asks them not to. The second is those that will only inform the adviser if the client gives permission AND asks for that permission in all circumstances. The third, and possibly least desirable approach for advisers, is those that will only inform advisers if the client gives express permission to do so but do not seek the permission. This means that the client needs to ask the insurer to inform the adviser effectively off their own back. Below we highlight which insurers fall into which camp.

A key role of insurers is to ensure that valid claims are paid quickly with as little burden as possible being placed on the claimant themselves. Over the past five years massive strides have been made by insurers to this end, however processes can still be improved. The ‘A Vision for FeelGood Claims' report from LifeSearch and MorganAsh details some extremely worthy proposals that insurers should consider.

Outside of these initiatives, the question all insurers should be asking themselves when reviewing their claims processes is ‘why are we doing it the way we are?' If the answer to this is anything but ‘because it reduces stress on the claimant or the time it takes to pay a claim', insurers should reconsider that process.

Want to continue the conversation? Register your free place at the COVER Claims Convention here.

Adam Higgs is head of research at Protection Guru